Caught on Camera: Customer snatches store owner's wallet
KFOR News 4pm Weekdays
No suspects have been named or apprehended in the shooting.
Your morning tour of everything that's anything in sports.
We'll pick the key stories and break them down. We'll find the best highlights and put them in one place.
Weekday wants to change that with a hiring platform focused on referrals and references through job seekers’ social graphs. Weekday was a member of YC’s winter 2021 batch. Weekday was founded in 2021 by Amit Singh, Anubav Malik and Chetan Dalal after the three ran into challenges hiring for a previous startup.
Nearly 35,000 five-star fans use this beauty for meals on the go.
Packed with hearty and delicious veggies, this roasted salad is the perfect accompanying dish to any entree. The post This roasted root veggie salad is the perfect side dish for any meal appeared first on In The Know.
"I didn't even know this was a thing..."
A New York City woman shared a homemade remedy for cockroaches. The post New York City woman shares natural hack to keep cockroaches away appeared first on In The Know.
If a number you don't recognize texts you, this phone hack could help reveal their identity.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin this weekend with one of the traditional jewels of the calendar, the Southern 500 in Darlington, South Carolina.
Coach Steve Kerr made a key adjustment at the end of the contest, keeping reserves Tyrese Haliburton and Austin Reaves on the floor for the entire final quarter to push Team USA to an 85-73 victory.
A “silent” UTI is a condition in which bacteria is found in the urine during a urine culture, yet the patient is not experiencing any of the classic UTI symptoms.
Add them to your shoe collection ASAP.
"I have a dragon, he likes to move his tail..."
"This is how I make my bedding feel freshly washed 24/7..."
How accurate are at-home COVID tests and can they pick up new variants, such as Eris and Pirola? Here's what you should know.
I'm now a convert.
The U.S. women have dominated the 4x400 relay on the world stage for several years. They won't even compete in the final after Saturday's DQ.
From missing gorillas to an alternate ending, here's what you didn't see in the 1980s classic, which is returning to theaters this month.
Adam Driver, star of "Ferrari," revealed on Thursday that he wasn't allowed to drive any Ferraris in a biopic of famed Italian carmaker Enzo Ferrari.