Home destroyed by fire on Thursday southwest of Jamestown

Dec. 28—Fire destroyed a home about 15 miles southwest of Jamestown on Thursday, Dec. 28, said Brian Paulson, fire chief of the Jamestown Rural Fire Department.

"It was a total loss ... by the time we got there," he said. "The roof was completely in on the building."

The fire was reported at 9:19 a.m. at 7545 43rd St. SE. Paulson said no one had been staying in the home because there was no power due to the ice storm earlier this week, and the homeowner went to check on the ranch-style residence on Thursday.

"The roof was on fire when the homeowner got home there," Paulson said.

Six trucks and 15 firefighters responded and were at the scene for three hours, he said. Also assisting the department were the Stutsman County Sheriff's Office, North Dakota Highway Patrol, Jamestown Area Ambulance, American Red Cross and the Stutsman County Road Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Paulson said.