Home destroyed in Ross Township fire

A home in Ross Township was destroyed after it caught fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire happened along Bascom Avenue around 2 a.m.

According to the fire chief, no one was home when the fire broke out. He said it appears the home was not being lived in and looked like it was under renovation.

The fire marshal is investigating what caused the fire.

