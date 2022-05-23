Home discovered abandoned in the middle of road at 3:30 a.m., Louisiana sheriff says

A house was left in the middle of a Louisiana road without explanation over the weekend, according to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office was alerted to the odd predicament around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, May 22, officials said in a news release.

“Deputies responded to Berard Road in Loreauville regarding an illegal transport of a house. IPSO deputies arrived to find an abandoned truck, trailer and house blocking the 400 block,” the sheriff’s office reported.

A photo shared by the sheriff’s office shows the one-story house was wide enough to block both lanes of the residential road.

Loreauville is a “village” of less than 1,000 people, about 26 miles southeast of Lafayette, according to City-Data.com.

Investigators say they had a suspect, due to “an ongoing situation” with the owner of the house. He had been warned “that proper permits needed to be acquired” from the county before the home was moved, the sheriff’s office said.

“Those instructions were ignored and during the move down Coteau Holmes Road,” the sheriff’s office said. “Many mailboxes, road signs and trees were damaged in the process as well as, hitting power lines and polls causing 695 ... customers to be without power for several hours.”

Deputies were able to locate the 46-year-old homeowner, and he was arrested and charged with violation of parish ordinance, obstruction of highway commerce and criminal damage to property, officials said. A 32-year-old accomplice was arrested and faces the same charges, officials said.

“Both men were booked into the Iberia Parish Jail and bond was set at $125,000.00 each. Additional charges are pending,” the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators did not say what became of the home.

