Find a home in east Montgomery's Thorington Trace

New and existing homes are for sale in east Montgomery’s popular Thorington Trace neighborhood where at least 30 homes have been sold during the past year.

The neighborhood is situated within five minutes of newer public schools, a YMCA, ballfields, and vibrant churches.

The home at 1136 Hallwood Drive in Thorington Trace offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an updated kitchen, fresh paint, and new flooring. The home provides 1,909 square feet of living space. The property is for sale for $279,800.

Thorington Trace offers a mix of patio designs and family homes which have been built across Ray Thorington Road from the Deer Creek development.

Thorington Trace includes a pond and provides an ideal setting for a late afternoon walk or stroll with the little ones.

“Thorington Trace has great access to the newest of the middle and high schools in the school system,” Realtor CJ Hodges said. “It is an easy drive to Baptist East Medical Center and surgical center, Auburn University at Montgomery, EastChase, and the interstate to take you downtown. The neighborhood is laid back but also energetic and friendly.”

The home at 1136 Hallwood Drive offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an updated kitchen, fresh paint, and new flooring. The home provides 1,909 square feet of living space. The property is for sale for $279,800.

Inside, the kitchen features a large breakfast bar and has been updated with tile floors, quartz countertops and a stainless-steel stove and dishwasher. The kitchen also has two pantry storage areas with shelves. New flooring has just been installed in the dining room, great room, and in the bedrooms. The two-car garage also has just been painted.

Outside, a covered back patio looks out over a nicely shaded backyard providing a perfect atmosphere for a cool early spring cookout.

“Thorington Trace has an active and strong HOA to keep property values up, sidewalks for walking and jogging, ponds for fishing and a playground,” Hodges said. “It has a good mix of existing homes and new construction. There is a wide variety of residents from empty nesters downsizing in the smaller homes and young folks buying their first homes to busy families bustling with school kids in the larger homes. I often see neighbors chatting in driveways and on sidewalks when I drive through. All the homes seem well maintained too.”

Breaking It Down

Homeowners association

Family, patio homes

Limited pass-through traffic

Near newer public schools, YMCA, ballfields

New, existing homes for sale

By The Numbers

At least 30 homes have been sold in the past year

The homes were sold in a price range from about $185,000 to about $319,000

At least six homes are for sale

Homes for sale measure from 1,338 square feet to 2,011 square feet

To view properties or to inquire about any future open house dates and times, contact Realtor CJ Hodges at 334-233-5848.

Directions: From downtown Montgomery, drive east on Interstate 85 and take the Taylor Road exit. Take a right onto Taylor Road and travel south. Take a left onto Vaughn Road at the intersection of Vaughn and Taylor roads. Travel east on Vaughn Road past Sturbridge and take a right onto Ray Thorington Road. Travel south and take a right onto Hallwood Drive to enter the neighborhood.

Source: Realtor CJ Hodges

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Find a home in east Montgomery's Thorington Trace