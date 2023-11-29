Home of Economy-Herald Pie Bake-off: Max Van Blarcom's take on Black Forest flavor made an impact

Nov. 29—Max Van Blarcom knows her way around a kitchen, and her entries in the second-annual Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off showed it.

Consider her second-round entry, uniquely titled "The Woods are Lovely Dark and Deep." One look at the pie shows Van Blarcom's obvious nod toward a traditional Black Forest cake, with all of the chocolately, cherry goodness typically associated with that dessert style.

With a graham-cracker crust and a rich, cherry puree base and dark-chocolate filling, this pie instantly captured the attention of the judges during the second round of this year's tournament. Its ornate decoration and sweet, rich taste definitely left an impression.

Although the pie — and Van Blarcom — lost in the second round by a close score (the average judging score was 32.75 to 32), it still is remembered as a highlight of the 2023 bake-off.

During the holiday season, the Herald will be publishing a handful of recipes of pies that were entered in this year's tournament. Below is Van Blarcom's "The Woods are Lovely, Dark and Deep Pie." Van Blarcom, of Grand Forks, was sponsored in the competition by the North Dakota Mill.

Crust:

1 cup graham crackers

1/2 cup macadamia nuts (blitz in the food processor)

3 Tbsp granulated sugar

4-1/2 Tbsp butter, melted

1/4 tsp almond extract

1 tsp vanilla extract

Blend graham crackers in a food processor. Blitz nuts until small, but not powder. Add sugar and vanilla and almond extract into melted butter, mix, then add to dry ingredients. Bake at 350° F for 8 to 10 minutes.

After baking, create an egg wash barrier between the crust and puree filling. To do so, briefly bake the crust with a thin egg wash to create the barrier — just until the wash is fully cooked.

Cherry puree layer:

12.5 ounces of sweet organic cherries.

6 tablespoons of hibiscus syrup (2 parts water, 2 parts sugar and a few hibiscus petals)

Juice from 1/4 of a lemon

Zest from 1/4 of a lemon

1 teaspoon of pectin.

Cook cherries down until soft; put in a blender. Return to put and put to simmer. Add syrup, lemon juice and zest and then stir. Bloom pectin in a tablespoon of water and add to pot. Stir for about a minute. Remove from heat and let cool.

Pour into pie crust.

Chocolate filling:

1-1/2 cups granulated sugar

2 whole eggs

4 egg yolks

220 grams dark chocolate

1 Tbsp vanilla bean paste

1 stick + 2 Tbsp butter

1-1/3 cups heavy cream

1-1/2 Tbsp powdered sugar

Cook the eggs and sugar on a double boiler, adding also 1/3 cup of the cream. Remove from heat and add vanilla bean paste and melted chocolate. Beat butter and add to mixture. Whip rest of cream and fold in mixture.

Whipped cream

Whip 1 cup of cream with 2 Tbsp of powdered sugar and 1 tsp of meringue powder and 1 tsp of vanilla extract and 1/4 tsp almond extract.

Topping

On the whipped cream, add a ring of Starlino cherries. (Note: Van Blarcom's pie also was ringed with chocolate trees, replicating the "woods" from the pie's title.)