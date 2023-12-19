New in Home Entertainment

TechCrunch

Amo, the buzzy Paris-based startup that keeps releasing consumer social apps, is dropping its third app today. In case you missed the previous episodes, Amo is a relatively new startup created by 10 co-founders (yes, 10) that all worked on Zenly, the location-sharing app that was acquired by Snap, grew to become one of the biggest social apps built in Europe and then got shut down by Snap. Over the past year or so, they’ve been working on a galaxy of social apps that are tightly interconnected — one account, one list of friends, one notification screen and a common design system.