Home Entertainment System Upgrades from $300 to $5,000

Isis Briones
  • <p>Attention, music lovers: If you’re tired of bringing speakers into the bathroom to listen to your go-to tracks or podcasts, know that there's a better way. Introducing Kohler’s <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/9hgk6wSq2yaNN5uBFxpqFYtK4AYLHbiqyrwwHXz8frKJBWxz6BbGhYZLQiYCDgcWHZL9UbAw6ah9f9DbUxBoRcaB4bun1a7cer3Ljtj2rYkJoqqMzwt5JgBKCCfzLYZ8cZiddocFUYTJ9yoEjMRnJpF13V1wsixo2A9JYAsDF4RX9f5r8Tgq4NceGqE1J8FYi8?cid=602eeea005817b54fbf5dabe" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Moxie Showerhead and Wireless Speakers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Moxie Showerhead and Wireless Speakers</a>, a simple DIY upgrade ready to transform your daily routine.</p> <p>The name gives it away. It’s a luxurious showerhead that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker by Harman Kardon featuring a built-in Alexa for hands-free control. Its magnetic docking system also allows the speaker to come on and off the showerhead in case you want to use it around the house or on-the-go. </p> $343, Kohler. <a href="https://www.us.kohler.com/us/moxie-1.75-gpm-showerhead-and-wireless-speaker/productDetail/showerheads/1803326.htm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • <p>Go back in time to a classic musical affair with the <a href="https://uturnaudio.com/products/orbit-special-turntable" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:U-Turn Audio Orbit Special Turntable With Built-In Preamp" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">U-Turn Audio Orbit Special Turntable With Built-In Preamp</a>. Since you’re no longer budgeting for concerts or music festivals, why not treat yourself to the chic record player you’ve always wanted?</p> <p>Unlike most budget-friendly players, U-Turn Audio sets itself apart with its sleek, non-bulky design. It also features an acrylic platter that not only produces more consistent and clear playback, it’s an elegant look that works with any aesthetic.</p> $549, CB2. <a href="https://www.cb2.com/orbit-special-walnut-turntable-with-built-in-pre-amp/s433134" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • <p>Are you all about a neat household where everything is hidden? If you prefer to simply hear where a sound is coming from and not see it, the <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/r6wFKS8kERbKu3dSUqgKUdt6pWjs8TKTwCss17RRtZRykWZ5qX5SpmE8YNZcTLSJT44vpax5yoJYuX1qSdvyZjCHLVb9K9StYqsPX1nZ2RxbZZTfh?cid=6020ad4c4e86d0adbcc02c1c" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sonos In-Wall Speaker Set and Amp" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sonos In-Wall Speaker Set and Amp</a> was made for you.</p> <p>This set is an invisible sound system that’s made to blend in and can even be painted to match your walls. You no longer have to compromise on design or quality, as these <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/29WcPCBE5F6GwwMeM2v13pDZuWpXrru4LFoKnKUMp1ZJXASkJDM9Ymp4Ke1jq9dQJofgHgmtyJviUPxmwqZK1WUzKwvhCvTuhVRz1GX?cid=6020ad4c4e86d0adbcc02c1c" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:architectural speakers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">architectural speakers</a> offer a bold sound that can be controlled via the Sonos App, Apple Airplay 2, and more.</p> $1248, Sonos. <a href="https://www.sonos.com/en-us/shop/amp-and-wall-set.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • <p>For a speaker option you can move around with you, turn to the <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/QfnyHLnF7EURCQbqn7Jb6Hghwki5nfFQaARBMU7WDzom9AZ4MwJc2LSLU8EFN3GK2cMuw2pQyCodVyZpPyqkty5dSKvkeAdE17pSEYbgKae5VwGjauvMFLD3bYrtKF4kD6m5Fy9QiNDHChoNJQB4cdxK6thnqiZSYMZMUoZgaQMHYA88?cid=602eef784633e251706f7955" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beosound Level Portable WiFi Speaker" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Beosound Level Portable WiFi Speaker</a>. It’s a versatile product that generates clear and immersive sound whether it’s lying down, standing up, or even hanging up on the wall.</p> <p>Plus, the minimalist, Scandinavian-inspired craftsmanship is impeccable and lightweight, making it a breeze to take from room to room. On top of that, it has a battery life of up to 16 hours and the most elegant circular charging system, which magnetically clicks and powers up from the back of the speaker.</p> $1799, Bang-Olufsen. <a href="https://www.bang-olufsen.com/en/speakers/beosound-level?variant=beosound-level-gva-goldtone-lightoak" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • <p>It’s 2021. The funny thing is, you don’t actually need a TV to watch your go-to television shows. However, an easy way to level up from your tiny tablet or smartphone is with the <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/SuY3GDypKUEiaTJfJNcQMWJ3arybptuBHmTMEyso1SGeks3bTdxkkZCaYjKKhzutY4qAEwFyju7n2XQA3nj4cF8hPHRi5fQp4enstuCu3zWR96AShM7TMc8usEu6BxgBefDgus12xXp7zGXQbTp53u6mytkjFVvUi8Z3nSB1ddZeqqSu6GsZj8nT4DbCeDk?cid=6020aebc723ec5e8bc1e7405" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dell Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS300 Projector" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dell Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS300 Projector</a>. Trust us: Once you get a projector, you’ll never go back to a small screen.</p> <p>This projector has stunning picture quality that can turn any blank wall into a giant in-home movie screen. Additionally, it has a Chromecast feature, so you’ll conveniently be able to wirelessly cast anything you want to watch. Android users can also rejoice, as the projector includes built-in Android TV.</p> $1800, Dell. <a href="https://www.dell.com/en-us/work/shop/epson-epiqvision-ultra-ls300-smart-streaming-laser-projector/apd/ab385177/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • <p>For those who really want to take their setup to the next level, go all out with the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Human-Touch-Sana-Complete-Espresso/dp/B00005MF8Z/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Human Touch Sana Massage Chair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Human Touch Sana Massage Chair</a>. It may be a <em>little</em> extra, but the benefits are worth it. As you can see, it’s no ordinary massage chair.</p> <p>In addition to nine massage settings designed to rejuvenate your body, there are built-in Bluetooth speakers that allow you to wirelessly connect everything from your tablet to TV. You’ll be able to listen to music or binge-watch Netflix all while getting pampered. Considering spa days nowadays are a rare affair, this is definitely a solid alternative.</p> $3153, Amazon. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Human-Touch-Sana-Complete-Espresso/dp/B07RCD61FB/?th=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • <p>The popular brand isn’t just known for its beloved <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/8GHpbfKbJZXBEoujZJFgCL56Stm3oaaDpdqe8nEEtGffTWS9FUAZqtCkAuCPdSkjPBLeCmQvtPGNC94Wf3UaBbmVXmFNMRwCU1R2wbnmZgxBq8CbHitSvThNYBSmYyxNZcHLZfH9721yNoLTzHNd3egrhc4zAFDPUya1?cid=6020b0085c480af65538cb1c" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:noise-canceling headphones" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">noise-canceling headphones</a>; there’s nothing like the unparalleled <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/SuY3GDypKUEiaTJfJNcQMWJ3arybptuBHmTMEyso1SGeks3bTdxkkZCaXjEdRRjA51gF4JQAyCQKF9rBz7h6UGJ9zprvAJ4BReggwgxwhQoJEzknn6ew9kTjcYmNFQPUckzZEubpKKxE7aJ1uQDGNXGN8WQjaMtgiEjGGKCHrug5CWmusDtzaxpQxFrbs14?cid=6020b0085c480af65538cb1c" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bose Lifestyle 650 Home Entertainment System" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bose Lifestyle 650 Home Entertainment System</a>. With this sound system, the quality is in the details.</p> <p>Beyond having advanced features such as six HDMI inputs, Apple Airplay 2 capabilities, and the list goes on, this system delivers on style and sound. The powerful five-speaker set provides powerful acoustics and craftsmanship without overwhelming your console table. You know what they say: The best things come in small packages, and Bose has a way of creating big sound with sleek, compact speakers.</p> $4000, Bose. <a href="https://www.bose.com/en_us/products/speakers/home_theater/lifestyle-650-home-theater-system.html#v=ls_650_black" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • <p>At the end of the day, if you can’t fill the void of a giant TV, enhance your home viewing experience with the <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/RTBwSQLjwYDfx1JoXWobaxiaUiELRnQN7yzMYApFRvAN9Noj67E5BSj4YGHVcMjN15B9xwzwnFYsLbNZUj2j5w4qtJU9Eqc2hBernMyApK5beGJXkAqcR65g?cid=6020b1b7d591530a4df51781" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sony Z8H Smart TV" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sony Z8H Smart TV</a>. It’s 75 inches of greatness, including unbeatable 8L resolution with intense depth and detail.</p> <p>You don’t have to worry about investing in a speaker system either, as the Z8H has speakers integrated into the frame, which brings greater harmony between the picture and sound. Moreover, it boasts a minimalist one-slate design and thin bezel, making it almost all screen and resulting in more immersive viewership. Your movie and season-premiere nights will never be the same.</p> $5000, Best Buy. <a href="https://www.bestbuy.com/site/sony-75-class-z8h-series-led-8k-uhd-smart-android-tv/6401210.p?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
