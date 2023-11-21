Home erupts into flames after hours-long standoff in San Bernardino County

Authorities in San Bernardino County responded to a structure fire at home where police and SWAT had been engaged in an hours-long standoff Monday.

The incident unfolded in the 1500 block of Fairwood Way at approximately 3:15 p.m. after deputies with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, who were at the home to serve a search warrant, were fired on by a suspect inside the home.

Some six hours after the standoff began, the residence caught fire, though it is unclear what exactly ignited the blaze.

A home is seen in flames after an hours-long SWAT standoff on Nov. 20, 2023. (OnScene TV)

Home erupts into flames after hours-long standoff

Crews with the Upland Fire Department responded to the scene and multiple nearby residences were evacuated, an independent news agency reported.

Video of the scene obtained by KTLA showed heavy flames pouring at out of the house as firefighters attempted to douse the fire.

Authorities have not said whether anyone was injured or if any arrests were made.

