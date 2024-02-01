Home explosion in Midwest City

TechCrunch

One of the most popular streamers on Twitch, Pokimane announced today that she is leaving the platform. "twitch has been my home for a decade," Pokimane wrote on X. "but it's time to say thank you for all the memories and love during my League, Fortnite, & Among us days." When Twitch streamers' payout data was leaked in 2021, Pokimane -- whose real name is Imane Anys -- was the highest-earning woman streamer on the platform.