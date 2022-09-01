Update your home features with these Labor Day appliance deals on LG, GE and Samsung

Keep your home in top shape with these appliance deals available ahead of Labor Day 2022.

Labor Day 2022 is just a few days away and more deals keep popping up. If you want to find the biggest price cuts on home essentials, look no further than with appliance deals. From compact microwaves to spacious refrigerators, top-tier appliance brands are on sale for major discounts just in time for the holiday shopping rush.

The likes of Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering incredible discounts on essential home appliances. Even with the lowered prices, you'll still get devices with smart features, plenty of space and touches of style that'll liven up any spot in your house.

If you want something simple and chic to start with, there's the Samsung countertop grill on sale at Amazon for $169.99. Typically listed for $229, you can get the 1.1-cubic-foot kitchen essential for 26% off. Samsung says the microwave features a built-in grilling element that evenly distributes heat to your food and 37 cooking presets for everything from popcorn to defrosting. Its ceramic enamel interior is scratch resistant and easy to clean, while its LED outer screen is stylish for any kitchen.

That's just a taste of the savings you can score today. Check out more amazing picks below!

The 5 best Labor Day appliance deals

Labor Day dishwasher deals

Skip the hand scrubbing at home with these built-in and countertop dishwasher deals available now.

Labor Day 2022 is the perfect time to scoop discounts on dishwashers. Shop the top deals available now on models from Amana, Frigidaire, LG and GE.

Labor Day washer and dryer deals

Keep your clothes fresh with these Labor Day deals on washers and dryers.

Give your laundry room a major upgrade by shopping the best Labor Day appliance sales on top-rated washers and dryers. Look to Lowe's, Appliances Connection and more for major savings.

Labor Day microwave deals

Heat-up your favorite leftovers with these microwave deals available ahead of Labor Day.

Looking for microwave markdowns? We found Labor Day deals on select models at Amazon, Best Buy and Abt starting at less than $105.

Labor Day range deals

Prepare your favorite feasts with these Labor Day deals on ranges and ovens.

Give your kitchen a refresh by shopping discounts on gas and electric ranges right now. Look to Best Buy for steep savings on GE, Samsung, Whirlpool and more.

Labor Day refrigerator deals

Keep your favorite foods fresh with these Labor Day deals on refrigerators.

Save big on some quality refrigerators that are both spacious and stylish with these Labor Day appliance deals at Best Buy, Lowe's and Amazon.

When is Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is a federal holiday that celebrates the contributions and successes of American workers. Observed annually on the first Monday of September, this year the holiday falls on Monday, September 5. Labor Day weekend has unofficially became known as the end of summer and is often celebrated with incredible sales on back-to-school essentials, smart tech, furniture, kitchen tools and more.

What are the best deals on Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is the best time to shop mega markdowns on brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and more ahead of the Black Friday 2022 shopping rush. Historically, the best Labor Day deals are on home appliances like washers, dryers, refrigerators and more. While some Labor Day sales are still under lock and key, we've seen deals in each of those categories at several of our favorite retailers.

When do Labor Day deals start?

Most Labor Day sales started around early to mid-August. Right now, we are seeing tons of Labor Day 2022 deals on everything from patio furniture to home appliances. Today, you can shop amazing deals from the likes of Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more.

►Back-to-school sales: 55+ back-to-school sales now available at Amazon, Target and Best Buy

Where should I shop this Labor Day?

If you're looking for bigger appliances with plenty of features, Best Buy and Lowe's have the most variety of devices. However, don't sleep on Appliances Connection and AJ Madison to find more details and even better savings on select appliances. If you want something more compact, Amazon and Walmart are the places to look for appliances that fit snugly on countertops.

