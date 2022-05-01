Home Front by Peter Crowley: Signs the residential market is starting to shift

While demand for homes has begun to ease, drastic changes in prices are unlikely as long as the supply side of the equation remains constrained.

For several months, the residential real estate market has experienced a significant imbalance in the supply and demand of homes throughout the nation.

Particularly, the Southwest Florida real estate market has seen an almost insatiable demand from relocating buyers competing for an increasingly limited supply of available homes for sale. For the first time since the pandemic began, we are witnessing a noticeable change in the demand side of the equation.

Let me be clear, this decrease in demand is not a reason for panic or even a suggestion that we are shifting from a seller’s market to a buyer’s market. What we have experienced to date is the shift from a “white hot” seller’s market to a “strong” seller’s market. The supply of homes is still historically low with no significant improvement on the horizon. The lack of available homes for sale, coupled with the erosion of purchasing power due to higher interest rates, is beginning to have an effect on the total number of home sales in the market.

This shift that is underway is unlikely to lead to drastic changes in prices as long as the supply side of the equation remains constrained. One way to correct our supply challenges is to build more homes, however the same challenges that we have discussed in the past still exist.

Construction labor shortages still exist along with increased prices for almost every aspect of new construction as a result of inflation and supply chain challenges. From the resale perspective, those sellers reluctant to list their home for concern of where they would buy their replacement home now face the added challenge of higher borrowing costs for the replacement home due to rising interest rates.

I have discussed in the past that the inflationary environment that we are experiencing is the biggest headwind for the economy as a whole, but more specifically, the real estate market. The Federal Reserve was slow to acknowledge the permanent nature of the inflation in our country, and now seems to be playing catch-up in order to curb the negative effects of rising prices. After the federal funds rate was raised for the first time in nearly three years, the average 30-year mortgage interest rate jumped significantly from 3% to nearly 5%. While most would acknowledge that 5% is still a historically low interest rate, this increase of over 60% in borrowing costs coupled with 20% to 30% increases in the price of homes throughout Southwest Florida, necessarily impacts the amount of available buyers in the market.

Story continues

As of the writing of this article, the Federal Reserve suggested that a more aggressive rate hike of a half of a percentage point could be their next move – the biggest single increase in 20 years. While the interest rate for home loans is not directly tied to the federal funds rate, it is sure to have an impact on pushing the rates higher.

Those most impacted by increased borrowing costs are first-time homebuyers who have already been stretched by rising prices and strong competition from cash buyers. In addition, those in the market that have to move for one reason or another will likely have to adjust their target purchase price in order to account for the increase in borrowing costs. The affordability challenges in our market will only be exacerbated by the increase in interest rates.

Fortunately, banks balance sheets are weighted heavily with cash and they will be interested in lending to qualified borrowers. The mortgage market is already responding to the rising interest rate environment with new loan products designed to keep borrowing costs lower for buyers. The most notable is the adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) that provides reduced borrowing costs on the front end of the loan. While these products carry a negative connotation from their abuse in the early 2000s, I anticipate that we will see more of these options enter the market in a more responsible manner. Now, more than ever, it is important to work with a local loan professional to identify the most suitable loan product for your needs.

The shift in demand described above is healthy for our local real estate market. Over time, we may see a decrease in activity (closed sales), but the home prices will remain buoyed by the limited supply of available homes. One thing is constant in our local real estate market – we remain a desirable destination for the nearly 1,000 people that are moving to Florida every day. While the demand may be cooled slightly due to higher borrowing costs, I anticipate a solid performance in the months ahead.

Peter Crowley is president of Re/Max Alliance Group.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Peter Crowley: Slight market shift, but sellers remain on top