Home on the frontier ... of Appalachian history

Dec. 2—HUNTINGTON — For an old-fashioned holiday, Heritage Farm Village and Museum will offer Appalachian Christmas Village today and Dec. 8 and 9 from 5 to 9 p.m.

While the lights are electric, the structures are old log cabins collected by the Perry family, which operates the farm.

In addition to enjoying the lights, visits from Santa Claus and Frosty the Snowman are on the agenda for visitors.

Also, a live nativity is planned. A wagon ride and the opportunity to decorate cookies will be available to visitors.

The museums will be open as usual and several large model train layouts depicting life in West Virginia during the early 1900s can be seen.

Artisans will be on site performing their crafts for attendees to observe.

A nature center will be open for exploration as well.

Heritage Farm is at 3300 Harvey Road in Huntington. For more information, call (304) 522-1244 or visit heritagefarmmuseum.com.

