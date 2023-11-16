Georgia-based company buys Taylorsville furniture plant that abruptly closed

A rugs and home furnishings brand, Surya, has announced its acquisition of furniture plant Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams in Alexander County.

The Georgia company said it will preserve Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams designs under Surya’s stewardship.

In August, several workers at Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams informed Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that they learned the plant was closing due to a sign posted on a locked gate. It read, “Mitchell Gold and Bob Williams recently and unexpectedly learned that we are unable to continue business operations” and told workers not to report to work that Monday.

Charles Duncan worked at Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams for 16 years before retiring and said the plant closing hurt the whole community.

“It was pretty rough on everybody,” he said. “I know a lot of people that live week to week who lost their jobs.”

Surya said it plans to restart manufacturing and assembly operations at the Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams facilities in Taylorsville, bringing jobs back to Alexander County. Faherty learned that some of the workers who lost their jobs have already gotten letters from the new company about the reopening.

“We are dedicated to restoring MG+BW to its former glory and beyond, and we look forward to redefining the standards of excellence in the home furnishings industry,” the company president said in a statement. “Our acquisition of the MG+BW brand reiterates our ongoing commitment to serve the design community as a complete resource for home furnishings.”

At one time, Bobbie York worked in upholstery at the old plant. She said the buyout will be good for her family members who lost their jobs.

“It’s a huge deal. Everybody is looking forward to it,” she said. “Family members who have been laid off are ready to go back to work. A lot of them have other placement, other jobs. But it’s a big deal for Alexander County.”

Surya expects to start shipping products in the first quarter of 2024.

Mitchell Gold, the co-founder of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, said he will serve as an advisor to Surya’s leadership team as they chart the path forward to transform and optimize business operations.

“I am excited that Surya has emerged as the next steward of the MG+BW brand, possessing a profound appreciation for our heritage and a resolute commitment to propel the brand forward,” he said in a statement. “After navigating through unsettling times, I now see a promising next chapter for the brand we built over 30 years ago. Surya’s deep understanding of the market, alignment with our design philosophy, and proven track record to drive future success creates a winning formula. I am enthusiastic about supporting them in any way I can.”

Several workers who were laid off have asked Channel 9 about when and where they should start applying for jobs. We have reached out to Surya and are awaiting a response.

The unemployment rate in the area is 3.6%, which is slightly above the state average.

