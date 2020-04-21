How to grow a quarantine garden when you’re tight on space

Throughout both World Wars, the US government encouraged its citizens to “sow the seeds of victory” and plant War Gardens to assist in the fighting effort. Everyday folks were expected to convert every idle plot of land they could muster -- from back yards to school yards -- into gardens; planting, fertilizing, harvesting and storing their crops in order to free up more resources to send to troops overseas.

Today, we face another grave threat. As of this article’s writing 42,012 Americans have died from COVID-19, more than the total number lost in the Vietnam War. Agricultural and grocery workers are now standing on the front lines and if they fall to the coronavirus, so too will our food supplies. That’s why it’s a good time to create your own Victory Garden to help support the fight against the coronavirus -- as well as establish a fun and relaxing hobby that you can continue to pursue even after the quarantine has lifted.

Unfortunately due to social distancing requirements, large communal gardens are not a viable option right now. What’s more, many urban residents aren’t afforded much greenspace. But that doesn’t mean we can’t pack micro-farms onto our window sills, porches, balconies and fire escapes with the help of some modern gardening gadgets.

cultivation of red small Tomatoes in the pots of an urban garden on the terrace of an apartment

First thing you’ll want to do is figure out where, exactly, you want to set up your garden as that will dictate what, when, and how much you’ll be able to grow. A sunny window sill, for example, doesn’t offer much real estate which is going to limit your yield but is also far easier to maintain than a larger, outdoor setup or a more complex indoor hydroponics garden. The space should also be secure because, as I once painfully learned, jerks will straight up steal a pot of carrot and radish sprouts from your stoop if given half a chance.

You’ll also want to take the amount of available light into account. An outdoor garden with partial to full sunlight will allow you to grow a far wider variety of plants than a South-facing window sill. If you’re not sure if the location receives enough light for your gardening needs, pick up a basic light meter like the Hydrofarm LG17000. It operates the same way as a photography light meter would, but at a fraction of the latter’s price. For outdoor gardens, the $18 SunCalc 1875 by Luster Leaf measures the PAR light levels (that’s the 400-700nm band of visible light that drives photosynthesis) in your yard.

If your home doesn’t receive sufficient sunlight, you may consider investing in an indoor hydroponics setup. It doesn’t need to be an enormous industrial operation, you’re not trying to move weight here. Both Aerogarden and Click and Grow offer simple-to-use countertop hydroponic systems that operate using pre-packed pods of seeds -- they’re essentially the Keurigs of indoor gardening. Unfortunately, there’s been a spike in demand for these devices since the quarantine was initiated so you may be in for a wait if you try to order one now.

Next comes the fun part: deciding what to grow. If your lighting is limited or you’re just getting into the gardening game, I’d recommend starting with something easy like herbs or leafy greens. They’re hardy, don’t require full sunlight, and will often grow seemingly just to spite you. For those of you with access to more sun, the options are practically limitless. Carrots, garlic, tomatoes, onions, chilies, peppers, snow peas, and radishes all work as potted plants, as are strawberries and blueberries. Blueberries are actually perfectly suited for pots as they require a more acidic soil (4.5 - 5.5 pH) than most other plants, which generally prefer a neutral soil (6.5 - 7 pH). Basically as long as it doesn’t come off a tree, it should be suitable for growing in confined spaces.