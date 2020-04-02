DUBLIN, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com identifies Home and Garden as one of the key industries seeing increased demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Home and Garden sees rise in sales due to Coronavirus as consumers use time at home to complete improvement projects - ResearchAndMarkets.com (PRNewsfoto/Research and Markets) More

Hardware stores are seeing unprecedented demand for tools and hardware supplies as consumers in self-isolation use the time to complete home improvement projects. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic more and more people are staying at home in order to protect themselves. This has created a surge in interest in DIY and gardening as consumers find new ways to improve their living space and keep themselves entertained in self-isolation.

ResearchAndMarkets.com offers a variety of research reports covering Home and Garden and related topics such as DIY .

Latest available reports on this sector include:

Home and Garden is just one area seeing an unexpected rise in demand. ResearchAndMarkets.com have identified the leading trends in the following article: 30 industries seeing a surge in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Research and Markets Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Research and Markets) (PRNewsfoto/Research and Markets) More

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-and-garden-sees-rise-in-sales-due-to-coronavirus-as-consumers-use-time-at-home-to-complete-improvement-projects---researchandmarketscom-301034275.html

SOURCE Research and Markets