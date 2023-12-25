Home goes up in flames during armed standoff in Hermosa Beach

A townhome in Hermosa Beach went up in flames on Christmas Eve during a standoff with an armed suspect, authorities said.

The first 911 call was received around 3:30 p.m. from the 600 block of 11th Street near Ardmore Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A witness told KTLA that neighbors heard a loud argument and saw a man with a gun. The man retreated inside the home and refused to surrender when police arrived.

Standoff Fire

Shortly before 5 p.m., the townhome’s garage caught fire and the flames quickly spread throughout the rest of the unit. Fire crews were forced to battle the fire defensively to prevent it from reaching neighboring homes, a spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA 5 News for updates.

