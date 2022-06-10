at Home Group (LON:PETS) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At UK£0.075

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) will increase its dividend on the 12th of July to UK£0.075. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 3.6%.

at Home Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. The last dividend was quite easily covered by at Home Group's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 11.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 57%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

at Home Group Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

at Home Group's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The dividend has gone from UK£0.036 in 2014 to the most recent annual payment of UK£0.12. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 16% per annum over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see at Home Group has been growing its earnings per share at 10% a year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

at Home Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that at Home Group is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for at Home Group that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

