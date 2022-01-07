Home health aide accused by police of stealing $18K from Derry Township couple

Jan. 7—A home health aide is accused of taking $18,000 from a Derry Township couple and gambling with some of the money, according to Westmoreland County detectives.

Brittany Ann Cararini, 28, of Greensburg was arraigned Thursday on charges of theft, access device fraud and receiving stolen property.

Detectives were notified in August by a relative of the couple who had employed Cararini through a staffing agency. Detective Ray Dupilka said she no longer works there. The relative told authorities that he noticed several suspicious disbursements from the couple's accounts in the previous year that weren't for their care, according to court papers.

Investigators said bank statements showed numerous retail purchases made through Cararini's CashApp account and cash withdrawals at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield. An examination of Cararini's players club card showed she was gambling at the casino on dates when the withdrawals were made, according to court papers.

She told Dupilka that she bought groceries and other items for the couple and then used CashApp to reimburse herself, according to court papers. None of the purchases or withdrawals were authorized by the couple, who said they mostly use the accounts to save disability payments and take care of household bills.

Cararini is free on $17,000 unsecured bail. She could not be reached. A Jan. 26 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .