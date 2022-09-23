Home health aide admits abusing disabled teen in her Southampton home

A Pemberton Township man has pleaded guilty to abusing a developmentally disabled teenager in her home.

A Pemberton Township man pleaded guilty to abusing a developmentally- and physically disabled girl in March 2020, breaking her femur and forcing water and a stuffed animal into her mouth even though she could not swallow.

Edmondo DiPaolo, 36, admitted guilt and will serve a 23-year prison sentence, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said Friday, for abusing a person prosecutors described as "severely developmentally-impaired."

DiPaolo worked in the girl's family home as her caregiver, working there for seven months while employed with Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services, Inc. Investigators said he broke the girl's femur while changing her diaper. DiPaolo also forced the 16-year-old to ingest water and forced a small stuffed animal into her mouth. The girl, who suffered from a neurological disorder, has since died from unrelated causes, was partially blind, nonverbal, immobile and received food and medications through tubes.

Family members contacted law enforcement after discovering the injury to the girl's leg. New Jersey State Police investigated the case.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Health aide pleads guilty to abusing disabled patient in Southampton