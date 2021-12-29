Home health aide charged with killing her 83-year-old patient on Long Island

A Long Island home healthcare aide has been charged with killing her 83-year-old patient, cops said Wednesday.

Gail Godwin, 63, was charge with manslaughter after the 83-year-old man she cares for died inside his Garden City home, Nassau County police said.

Police called to the Monroe St. home about 9:30 p.m. Monday found the victim dead with a deep cut to his head. His name was not immediately released.

Godwin, a resident of Bay Shore, was arrested at the scene a short time later.

After questioning, detectives charged her with manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, cops said.

Godwin’s arraignment in Nassau County Criminal Court was pending Wednesday morning.