Home health care worker charged with unprofessional conduct

Jun. 9—MOSES LAKE — A Grant County home health care aide has been charged with unprofessional conduct by the Washington Department of Health. Alison Sedlacek allegedly took a hydrocodone pill from the facility where she worked, according to a DOH statement of charges.

Sedlacek was employed at Penny's Adult Family Home in Moses Lake in 2021. She is accused of taking the medication from a resident in March 2021. Operators of the facility conducted an investigation and Sedlacek admitted taking the medication, according to the statement of charges.

Sedlacek did not respond to a DOH request for information by the Sept. 16, 2021, deadline.

