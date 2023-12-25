Home for the Holidays: Who needs Christmas tradition when you have family — and hot wings

When you come from a small family, holiday traditions aren’t nearly as important as just being together to celebrate.

My immediate family consists of about 12 people: me, my parents, my older brother Trevor, my older sister Emma, my paternal grandparents, my uncle (dad’s brother), his wife and his three sons.

Everyone other than my parents, my siblings and I live in southern Ohio — Ware Family South — and we live in Michigan — Ware Family North.

Because of that distance and everyone’s complicated schedules, we don’t always spend Christmas with Ware Family South. As my mom put it, “Not having more family in Michigan always meant having to travel, so being home became the important thing.”

Aside from a few years spent at my grandparents house, I have woken up in my own bed every Christmas morning. That's about as close to tradition as my family gets.

We have what I would call holiday rituals, like getting Santa pajamas on Christmas Eve and sitting down to watch “A Christmas Story.” But, as a family that doesn’t observe the Christ part of Christmas, having fun in whatever way we can became our holiday tradition.

From hiding an Elf on the Shelf in each other’s beds (before it was cool), to my mom sewing an Elf on the Shelf costume for my brother to scare my sister awake with, to my dad getting my (adult) brother progressively bigger Nerf guns to attack us with — we've never had a Christmas without lots of laughter.

As my siblings and I have reached our mid-20s (we’re very close in age), we're all now in long-term relationships. My boyfriend, Tiger, and I have been together for eight years. He comes from a Southeast Asian family who doesn’t really celebrate Christmas, so he spends it with us.

Emma’s husband, Kevin, is Jewish, so he spends Christmas with us as well. Trevor’s girlfriend, Becca, has a family that celebrates more on Christmas day, so she comes to Christmas Eve at the Ware House.

Tiger, Kevin and Becca have pointed out how years of small family Christmases have made my family very tight-knit. We have a tendency to maintain multiple conversations at once, all of us bouncing between them and being fully aware of what's happening in each conversation. It's been described to us as watching a very confusing tennis game.

The first Christmas we had with all of the significant others remains my favorite Christmas so far. In 2019, my parents had recently discovered the show “Hot Ones,” where Sean Evans interviews celebrities while they eat hotter and hotter wings and attempt to answer questions. My parents decided to purchase the sauces from the show, come up with a list of questions and have each person answer as we suffered through the heat.

My family is no stranger to hot sauce. It's a staple in our house — and, as I had spent the last eight years eating Thai food with my boyfriend’s family, I felt prepared for the challenge.

With each wing, secrets came out. The story of the first time I got drunk, my secret stress reliever of watching old WWE smashdown clips and more. My mom had prepared a table full of heat-stopping sides like watermelon, mac and cheese, veggies and bread.

I ate sides, more to add variety, as nothing thus far compared to the time I took a bite of som tum — papaya salad with Thai chilies — at one of Tiger’s family gatherings and literally lost my vision for a full minute.

Finally, we came to the end — The Last Dab. The point in each episode of “Hot Ones,” where Sean Evans and his guest put a little extra sauce on the final and spiciest wing.

According to Heatonist, The Last Dab is made with three types of chili pepper: pepper X, chocolate pepper X and peach pepper X. The yellowish sauce is ranked three million Scovilles.

Hot sauces from the show u0022Hot Ones,u0022 along with some Ware family favorites, lined up in order of heat level.

As my mom read the question, I saw Kevin adjust the wing on his plate, then lick the sauce off his finger. He didn’t make a sound, but his eyes were so wide that my confidence in my ability to handle the heat was shaken.

After passing around the bottle to add our extra dab of sauce, we all picked up our wings and looked at each other with nervous laughter, knowing this wing would likely be our undoing.

We all took a bite.

Chaos.

Suddenly, everyone was standing. I frantically scarfed down watermelon, vaguely aware of Trevor washing out his mouth in the kitchen sink and Emma retching in the bathroom.

Something about that level of heat makes it impossible to sit down. Everyone paced, drank and ate in an attempt to cool the acid in our mouths. Tears streaked our faces and our red eyes made it look like we had been tear-gassed.

Even after the pain on my tongue became manageable, I consistently reapplied my coconut lip balm in an attempt to ease the feeling of my skin being stripped from my lips.

After what felt like an hour, everyone began to calm down as we came back to the kitchen table, laughing about the experience and cleaning up. We went on with our Christmas Eve, changing into our new pajamas and watching “A Christmas Story” before going to bed.

The next day, we woke up to stockings and presents and, once everything had been opened, moved into the kitchen for breakfast.

To the horror of the significant others, and in true Ware family fashion, the bottles of hot sauce that had caused us so much pain were set out along with the eggs, bacon and biscuits.

We dumped our favorite sauces from the challenge onto our eggs and bacon as Tiger, Kevin and Becca scoffed and said they'd had enough hot sauce for the next year.

That's easily the most memorable holiday meal I've ever had, and a story that I think perfectly represents my family holidays — non-traditional and always full of laughter.

— Contact reporter Tess Ware at tware@petoskeynews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @Tess_Petoskey.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Home for the Holidays: Who needs Christmas tradition when you have family — and hot wings