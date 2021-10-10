Home from home: Mercedes-Benz doubles down on China

Norihiko Shirouzu
·7 min read

By Norihiko Shirouzu

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz, the German company founded by the inventors of the motor car, is pouring more resources into its cutting-edge research and design capabilities in China as the centre of gravity of the new auto world shifts eastwards.

In a drive to create a "home away from home", Mercedes-Benz is doubling down on bases in Beijing and Shanghai to stay ahead of regulations and consumer trends in a car market that outstrips the United States and Germany combined.

Three years after initially announcing plans to strengthen its research and development (R&D) in the country, the luxury car brand owned by Daimler will unveil its new Tech Center China in Beijing this month.

Reuters has spoken to four people close to the tech centre and the brand's Chinese design studio who are familiar with the company's new China strategy. All declined to be named because they are not allowed to speak with the media.

With 1,000 engineers, the new tech centre is more than three times the size of the one Mercedes-Benz opened in 2014 and the first outside Germany that can test "everything", putting it more "on par" technically with the far bigger R&D headquarters near Stuttgart, a person close to the centre said.

Mercedes-Benz has also invested significantly in upgrading its Chinese design studio and has moved the whole team from Beijing to Shanghai, a megalopolis of about 25 million people known as the car design capital of China.

Mercedes-Benz has good reason to elevate its Chinese operations.

Its car sales in China jumped 12% last year to a record 774,000 despite the pandemic, streets ahead of its next two markets, Germany on 286,000 and the United States with 275,000.

About 80% of the cars it sold in China were also made there, typically with an array of China-only features and models, and Asia overall accounted for almost half its global sales in 2021.

China's auto market, the biggest in the world since 2009, is expected to carry on growing steadily, with demand forecast to reach 35 million vehicles by about 2030 versus 25 million now.

'SECOND HOME'

But Mercedes-Benz, like all foreign automakers in China, is under growing pressure from local EV startups such as Xpeng, Li Auto and Nio and their stylish vehicles with high-tech features tailored to Chinese consumers.

That's why the German carmaker's "second home" strategy for China is focused on making its design and technology more agile, to respond quickly to the ever-shifting landscape and to firmly entrench the Mercedes-Benz brand, the four sources said.

"The expectations in China are for the in-car experience to be served by a localised digital services ecosystem, and such solutions must be conceived and built by people that live in China and truly understand the mobile internet," Bill Russo, head of consultancy Automobility Ltd in Shanghai, said.

Mercedes-Benz customers in China are 36 years old on average - roughly 20 years younger than in Germany - and are more tech-savvy, but they are also notoriously disloyal, hopping from brand to brand as trends shift.

Mercedes has spent 1.1 billion yuan ($170 million) upgrading the centre, with much of the investment ensuring it can do an array of testing locally - rather send new technologies back to the Sindelfingen headquarters in Germany.

"A key reason for the expansion is to gain the proximity to those customers and their needs," the person close to the tech centre said. "Here, we finally have everything we need to test the car fully," said the source.

The centre has modern chassis test benches and others including for noise, vibration and harshness, as well as batteries and e-drive powertrains and it has the flexibility to swap in new ones as technology develops, two sources said.

Mercedes has also added functions deemed important for Chinese customers, such as a team dedicated to intelligent, connected electric vehicle (EV) technology.

"Tech savvy customers here require that you're very local in terms of intelligence, connectivity and autonomous driving," one of the sources said.

THINK ROSE GOLD

All four sources said a sharper focus on the customer in China in recent years is already paying off.

A drive to create China-only colours led to research into the preferences of younger luxury goods buyers. While sensitive to being seen as hip and tech-savvy, there has been a revived interest in styles inspired by China's ancient dynasties.

As part of that research, the studio came up with "rose gold metallic", a variation on rose gold tones adjusted for cars first used as an exterior colour for the Mercedes-Benz A-Class L sedan in 2018. New EVs such as the EQA and EQB now come in rose gold, and it's also an interior tone in the EQC.

"Global ideas, inspired by China," said one source close to the studio, adding that while Mercedes needs to cater to its China customers first, some China-grown ideas will go global.

Moving the studio to Shanghai was partly driven by the need to significantly speed up the design process by making it more digital, as most virtual model-making vendors are based there.

"Besides, Shanghai is a lot easier a place to recruit design talent," said the source close to the studio, which is just north of city's prime waterfront district The Bund.

Designers typically sketch a car on paper or a touch-sensitive computer screen and expert modellers then help sculpt the designs into clay models. Mercedes-Benz plans to more or less do away with those physical models.

Under the new process, the Shanghai studio will review its designs using virtual tools, except for the occasional quarter-size physical models, according to one of the four sources.

If the studio makes it to the final of internal competitions for car designs, it will send designers and modellers to the main studio in Germany to create life-size models for the last round, the source said.

RULES OF THE ROAD

Daimler's drive to strengthen its technology development in China also comes at a time when the cost of failing to be in step with Beijing policymakers has never been higher.

Beijing's sweeping regulatory crackdown in recent months has wiped billions of dollars off the value of some of the country's best-known private firms, and has weighed on the auto sector.

That's partly because tensions between the United States and China have created a tricky environment for foreign companies to import technology developed elsewhere.

And from battery technology to new kinds of mobility including smart connectivity and autonomous driving, Chinese policies and regulations are shifting and evolving rapidly.

"If you respond to change after policies and regulation kick in, it's too late," said one of the contacts close to Daimler.

With that in mind, the tech centre works closely with the brand's external affairs team which keeps its finger on the regulatory pulse - and that has proved key when it comes to so-called vehicle-to-everything, or V2X, technology.

V2X controls communications between a car and "everything" outside, from 5G cellular signals to low-earth-orbit satellites to smart traffic lights and cameras on the road.

In China, vehicles will soon have to come with full-fledged V2X capabilities to achieve a top safety ranking under a new version of its vehicle safety evaluation system, or New Car Assessment Program (NCAP), which is expected in 2025.

"We knew this regulation was going to be implemented. We started developing those self-drive technologies including V2X to be in compliance with the new law and did so well before new regulation kicks in," one of the tech centre sources said.

(Editing by David Clarke)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bitmain Confirms Halting Its Shipment of Antminers to Chinese Customers

    The mining rig supplier will still ship globally.

  • ChemChina unit sells Europe's top solar-panel maker to billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries for US$771 million

    China's state-controlled chemical giant is selling its entire stake in Europe's biggest solar-panel producer to a company controlled by Asia's richest billionaire, Mukesh Ambani, as the global race to generate clean energy heats up amid efforts to contain carbon emissions. China National Bluestar Group, a unit of China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina), has agreed to sell Oslo-based REC Solar Holdings to Reliance New Energy Solar, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Indian conglomerate Reliance Indust

  • Terror & tourism: Xinjiang eases its grip, but fear remains

    Four years after Beijing launched a brutal crackdown that swept up to a million or more Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities into detention camps and prisons, its control of China’s far west Xinjiang region has entered a new era. Chinese authorities have scaled back many of the most visible aspects of the region’s high-tech police state. The razor wire that once ringed public buildings in Xinjiang is nearly all gone.

  • Mukesh Ambani joins Musk, Bezos, and Buffett in club of world’s richest

    He's the richest person in Asia and has joined Musk, Bezos, Buffett, and 7 others in the 12-figure club.

  • Iran Plans to Sell Oil in Exchange for Investment and Goods

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran plans to offer oil and gas condensate to “any investor” in exchange for either goods or capital investment in the Islamic Republic’s sanctions-hit energy sector, the country’s oil minister said. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billio

  • Taiwan-China tensions heighten as Taiwan rejects China’s forceful reunification plans

    Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen vowed to reject China’s attempts at reunification in a speech made during the country’s National Day this Sunday. Tsai’s speech came days after China flew record numbers of warplanes into its defense zone in a significant escalation of military tensions.&nbsp;Ramy Inocencio reports.

  • U.S., Russia lift targeted sanctions to allow State Department's No. 3 to visit Moscow

    The U.S. and Russia have both agreed to lift targeted sanctions against each other in order to enable Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland to travel to Moscow this week, Reuters reports. Why it matters: The U.S. passed a spate of sanctions against Russia this year and relations between the two powers are strained. Nuland, the third-ranking State Department official, will meet with senior Russian officials this week to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues, per the State Department.St

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.

  • China presses U.S. to cancel tariffs in test of bilateral engagement

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China said on Saturday it pressed the United States to eliminate tariffs in talks between the countries' top trade officials that Washington saw as a test of bilateral engagement between the world's biggest economies. The virtual talks between U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and China's Vice Premier Liu He followed Tai's announcement https://www.reuters.com/business/bidens-new-china-trade-plan-echoes-trumps-assumes-beijing-wont-change-2021-10-04 on Monday that she would seek "frank" talks and hold China to its commitments under a 'Phase 1' trade deal negotiated by former President Donald Trump.

  • Taiwan won't be forced to bow to China, president says

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan will keep bolstering its defences to ensure nobody can force them to accept the path China has laid down that offers neither freedom nor democracy, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Sunday, in a riposte to Beijing that its government denounced. Claimed by China as its own territory, Taiwan has come under growing military and political pressure to accept Beijing's rule, including repeated Chinese air force missions in Taiwan's air defence identification zone, to international concern. Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Saturday to realise "peaceful reunification https://www.reuters.com/world/china/chinas-xi-says-reunification-with-taiwan-must-will-be-realised-2021-10-09" with Taiwan and did not directly mention the use of force.

  • Taliban: U.S. will give humanitarian aid but withhold recognition

    The U.S. will send humanitarian aid to Afghanistan even as the Biden administration continues to withhold formal recognition of the Taliban, the group's leaders announced on Sunday, AP reports. Of note: State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in an emailed statement that the two sides discussed the U.S. providing "robust humanitarian assistance, directly to the Afghan people" during talks in Qatar that concluded Sunday. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for f

  • Texas executions face delays over religious rights claims

    Executions in the nation’s busiest capital punishment state face delays amid legal questions over Texas’ refusal to allow spiritual advisers to touch inmates and pray aloud as condemned individuals are being put to death. It’s unclear when Texas may carry out another execution after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to hear religious freedom claims from death row inmate John Henry Ramirez. Several other inmates have since made similar claims, and courts have put some of their executions on hold.

  • China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Saturday to achieve "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan, and did not directly mention the use of force after a week of tensions with the Chinese-claimed island that sparked international concern. Taiwan responded to Xi by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion, reiterating that only Taiwan's people could decide their future. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei has pledged to defend its freedom.

  • French envoy to Australia: Deceitful sub deal raises risks

    France’s ambassador to Australia says Australian officials lied to his face and raised the risk of confrontation in Asia by crafting a secret submarine deal with the United States and Britain that undermined trust in democratic alliances. France is determined to protect its interests in the Indo-Pacific region, and to put “muscle” into Europe’s geopolitical strategy toward an increasingly assertive China, Ambassador Jean-Pierre Thebault said Friday. “The way you treat your allies does resonate in the region,” Thebault said in a gilded chamber inside the French Foreign Ministry, located on the banks of the Seine River in Paris.

  • Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year

    When it comes to living expenses, the truth is that most Americans subsist on a very thin margin, even if their earnings are solid. A recent survey from PYMTS revealed that 125 million American...

  • U.S. Futures Dip, Stocks Mixed on Inflation Risks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures retreated Monday and Asian stocks were mixed amid risks to the pandemic recovery from an energy crunch and the prospect of tighter monetary policy to fight inflation.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt Mountai

  • NBA referees salaries for this season and through the years

    How much money do NBA referees make? Heres a look at salaries and more for NBA officials.

  • Thomas Sankara, pan-African icon who wanted to 'decolonise minds'

    Dubbed Africa's Che Guevara, Thomas Sankara wanted to "decolonise minds" in Burkina Faso and across the continent, but his revolutionary dreams were cut short when he was gunned down in a 1987 coup after just four years in power.

  • Airbus turned its A220 airliner into a private jet with the help of a graffiti artist - see inside

    Airbus collaborated with French artist Cyril Kongo on the interior design of its ACJ TwoTwenty bizjet.

  • India mandates use of biomass pellets in some coal-fired plants

    CHENNAI (Reuters) -India has made the use of biomass pellets mandatory in some coal-fired thermal power plants in a bid to cut air pollution by using agricultural waste that is otherwise burnt by farmers to generate electricity. The decision, announced by the power ministry on Friday, makes it mandatory for three categories of thermal power plants to use a 5% blend of biomass pellets along with coal.