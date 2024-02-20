‘Home Improvement’ actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrested for alleged felony DUI

TechCrunch

Before Jane Poynter and Taber MacCallum were entrepreneurs, they were researchers. Occasionally, they were even the subjects of their research: The pair first made headlines in the early '90s when they joined the crew of Biosphere 2, an experiment designed to better understand how closed ecological systems might eventually support life in outer space. The husband-and-wife duo departed World View in 2018; the following year, they started another balloon company, Space Perspective, this time squarely focused on ultra-high-altitude tourism.