Lowe's raises full-year forecast as home improvement demand holds steady

·1 min read

(Reuters) -U.S. home improvement chain Lowe's Cos Inc lifted its full-year sales and profit forecast on Wednesday, as home improvement retailers benefit from resilient demand for tools and building materials.

Lowe's shares, which fell nearly 4% on Tuesday following the profit margin warning from larger rival Home Depot, rose 2.6% in premarket trading.

The surge in spending on do-it-yourself home projects seen during the early stages of the pandemic has so far held up better than feared even as restrictions ease, while builders and handymen are upgrading their toolkits to complete a backlog of delayed projects.

Lowe's same-store sales rose 5% in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28, compared to analysts' estimates of a 3.1% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. In comparison, Home Depot reported an 8.1% rise in same-store sales on Tuesday.

Lowe's also said it expects its annual gross profit margins to be up slightly from last year, a more optimistic forecast than its outlook in December when it forecast 2022 margins to be roughly flat.

Margins are at top of investors' mind this earnings season as runaway inflation and labor costs threaten to dent Corporate America's profits.

Home Depot on Tuesday indicated that it expects gross profit margins to remain under pressure through the year.

Lowe's said it expects fiscal year 2022 total sales of $97 billion to $99 billion, compared to a previous forecast of $94 billion to $97 billion.

The company forecast full-year earnings per share of $13.10 to $13.60, above its previous outlook of $12.25 to $13.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • AMD is now worth more than rival Intel

    AMD lands another notable win against rival Intel.

  • Biden administration sets aside $450 million to unclog US ports

    On Wednesday, the Biden administration said it will set aside $450 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law this year towards accomplishing one goal: unclogging U.S. ports.

  • Lowe's stock bounces after profit and sales rise above expectations

    Shares of Lowe's Companies bounced 1.7% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the home improvement retailer reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations, and provided an upbeat full-year earnings outlook. Net income rose to $1.21 billion, or $1.78 a share, from $978 million, or $1.32 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was 71 cents. Sales grew 4.8% to $21.34 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $20.93 billion, as cost of sale

  • Lowe's Tops Q4 Earnings Forecast, Lifts 2022 Sales, Profit Outlook

    Lowe's followed Home Depot in posting stronger-than-expected holiday quarter earnings Wednesday as home improvement demand continues to accelerate.

  • Lowe’s Beats Profit Estimates and Boosts Fiscal-Year Forecast. The Stock Rises.

    Lowe’s reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that topped analysts’ estimates and raised guidance for the next fiscal year. Shares of home-improvement retailer Lowe’s (ticker: LOW) were up 3.1% in premarket trading Wednesday to $221.21. U.S. same-store sales growth of 5.1% at Lowe’s topped forecasts of 4.1%.

  • Russia 'will be more isolated than ever' from the world, strategist says

    Russia's actions against Ukraine will have a corresponding negative impact on the country, says Greg Valliere, AGF chief U.S. policy strategist.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 2/22: Cisco Systems, Walmart

    Jim Cramer says conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine crisis can drag on for months. Investors need to have a plan, a shopping list and cash to buy stocks on sale.

  • Oil settles near 2014 high on Russia-Ukraine escalation

    (Reuters) -Oil rose to nearly $100 a barrel on Tuesday, reaching its highest level since 2014 after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. Benchmark Brent futures pared gains in late trading after Western governments announced sanctions aimed at stopping what they fear is the beginning of a full-scale Russian invasion. The United States and Britain announced sanctions targeting Russian banks, while the European Union blacklisted more politicians and Germany put the brakes on the $11 billion Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

  • Buy the Dip: Data, Search and Security

    "The company reported an earnings beat and strong guidance Thursday and has rallied," Bruce Kamich wrote on Real Money. Kamich feels that DDOG is a dog that's going to hunt. "In our December 9 review we wrote that "I will assume that some traders have booked some nice profits with DDOG.

  • Crypto, Soros and the Global Drive to Fund a Revolution in Myanmar

    (Bloomberg) -- Each weekend in Singapore, the Myanmar diaspora congregates at the Peninsula Plaza for news — and a taste — of home. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapCustomers stream into a pop-up foo

  • What's on Bank of America's Tech Stock List

    BofA has a roster of buy-rated stocks that have a number of positive metrics. The list includes Apple and Microsoft.

  • Why Macy's Stock Dropped Today

    A requested spinoff will not occur, but the retailer could emerge stronger as an omnichannel leader.

  • Macy's Stock Leaps After Q4 Earnings Beat, Dividend And Buyback Boost

    Macy's, which has been under activists' pressure to spin-off its digital sales division, blasted Wall Street earnings forecasts and boosted its holiday quarter dividend by 5%.

  • Home Depot sales reach record $150 billion but shares tumble as high inflation and lower demand expected to take a toll

    Home Depot beat earnings expectations in the fourth quarter, but high inflation and consumer belt tightening are expected to normalize future results

  • Home Depot's stock tumble cutting more than 220 points off the Dow's price

    Shares of Home Depot Inc. tumbled 9.8% in afternoon trading Tuesday, to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners, after the home improvement retailer reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that beat expectations and raised its dividend, but reported gross margin that fell and provided a less than enthusiastic profit outlook. The stock's price decline of $33.84 was shaving about 223 points off the Dow's price, representing about 38% of the Dow's decline of 580 points, or 1.7%. The stock

  • Rio Tinto to Pay $7.7 Billion Dividend After Posting Record 2021 Profit

    The company says it will pay a total dividend for the year of $10.40 a share, including a special dividend of $2.47.

  • U.S. stock futures edge higher as investors mull impact of sanctions on Russia

    Global stocks break a four-day fall as demand for safe haven assets waned on Wednesday, with investors waiting to see Putin's next move.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • China concerned about 'worsening' Ukraine situation, warns nationals there

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China is concerned about the "worsening" situation in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday, repeating his call for all parties to show restraint and resolve differences through dialogue. Accelerating a crisis the West fears could spark a war, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered on Monday the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent. Russia denies any plan to attack Ukraine, but has threatened unspecified "military-technical" action unless it receives sweeping security guarantees, including a promise that its neighbour will never join NATO.