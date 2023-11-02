Home improvement contracts just got stricter to prevent fraud. What you need to know

New regulations to prevent consumer fraud by home improvement contractors have taken effect in Delaware.

The creation of these additions to the Consumer Fraud Act stemmed from numerous complaints and investigations related to the conduct of home improvement contractors, the Department of Justice said on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The department said it received 120 such complaints in the first seven months of 2023 alone.

The regulations were discussed at a Consumer Protection Unit public hearing in May. Official notes from the meeting reported that some contractors in attendance were wary of the proposed rules, while customers and advocates spoke in favor of them.

One public commenter said they were "deceived" into a contract and were sued for collection despite no work being done on their home.

The regulations were finalized in early October and officially went into effect on Nov. 1, 2023. They do not apply to the new construction or complete rebuilding of single-family homes.

What do the regulations say?

Many of the Consumer Protection Unit's new regulations center on what can and cannot be required in a home improvement contract, and what constitutes following through on it.

At the most basic level, the regulations state that contracts must provide:

an approximate completion date

a list of all required materials and costs

all of the contractor's contact information

any installation or delivery fees

The regulations also prevent contractors from claiming that a signed contract was only an estimate or that a spoken promise about the contract is not binding.

A complete list of protections is available online.

Have you experienced consumer fraud?

Anyone who has experienced consumer fraud can report it through the Department of Justice's Consumer Complaint Form or call the Consumer Mediation Unit at (302) 577-8600.

The state also maintains a list of certified construction contractors at contractorregistry.delaware.gov.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: New Delaware regulations aim to stop home improvement contractor fraud