Home improvement fraud charge

Mar. 16—A Putnam County man has been arrested on a home improvement service fraud warrant after it was alleged $122,258.28 was paid for work that was never completed.

Adam Christian Distefano, 42, Bailey Rd., Monterey, was picked at the Putnam County Jail by a Cumberland County Sheriff's Office transport officer March 3 and returned to the Justice Center where he was booked into jail on the fraud charge.

According to the original report, a Cumberland County resident reported on Aug. 11, 2022, that $122,258.28 has been paid on a $244,516.56 construction contract for construction of a residence on Browntown Rd.

Of the amount paid, the homeowner alleges only $8,991.93 worth of construction was completed which represents installation of a metal roof.

Sheriff's investigators were notified after the homeowner was unable to get the work completed or obtain a refund of money prepaid.

Distefano was placed under $200,000 bond and will appear in General Sessions Court to answer to the charge.

