Home improvement project was more than we bargained for until we found a modern miracle

This story started when one of us had the bright idea of installing a half bath in the basement. Now the basement isn’t the dingy, dark coal room of your grandmother’s day. It has a nice large guest room with a queen bed, microwave and other amenities, but no bath.

Although there is limited space, there is room for this addition and it would definitely save guests a trip upstairs during the night as well as improve the home’s market value. We became acutely aware of the need over the Christmas holidays when a granddaughter and three bridesmaids stayed with us prior to the granddaughter’s wedding on New Year’s Eve.

It was a week of fun and excitement, but also a week of up and down stairs trips that could have been avoided if there had been at least a half bath. So, this spring, we hired a contractor/plumber to complete the project and, for now, let’s just say all of us got more than we bargained for.

But, going back in time, how did people ever survive until the advent of the modern toilet? There were latrines/ditches placed a safe distance from the house and maintained with a shovel. There were outhouses for privacy and there were chamber pots in bedrooms. There were even fancy water closets in some early urban homes.

Modern flush toilets were introduced in Britain in the 1880s, according to online toilet histories and appeared in America in the 1890s. American inventors made significant contributions to the development of the modern toilet. William Elvis Sloan, founder of Sloan Valve Company, invented the flushometer system in 1906. It used pressurized water directly from supply lines and is still in use in equipment worldwide. Philip Haas of Dayton developed the flush rim toilet. I’m sure there are many others who added to the toilet’s evolution, but for now, let’s get on with the story.

Three facts we already knew. A modern toilet is made to flush down. Basements have solid concrete floors. To get a toilet to flush down, even with the use of Sloan’s pressurized water, you must cut through the concrete floor and drain out underneath. Three facts we learned very slowly.

The drain that we all felt certain had been put in years before in case a bathroom was needed actually led nowhere useful even though multiple gallons of water had disappeared when they were poured down it. Workers and homeowners should have discovered this prior to putting up walls and installing a conventional commode. Digging new sewage lines, especially when they have to go under a concrete driveway, comes with an exorbitant price tag.

We were in quite a predicament as the conventional equipment wouldn’t swallow all the water flushed down it and I began to read and research in earnest. The history of toilets, the construction of toilets, the manufacturers of toilets, the cost of toilets, the kinds of toilets. Bingo. Little history or information, but there was a big, big finding.

One of the few things that defies the laws of gravity – an upflush toilet. There’s no need to discuss this modern miracle except to say it saved us another hole in a concrete floor and a hefty price tag for sewer work. And, now when we hear the sound of creeping things in the night, it might be the cat or even an occasional mouse, but it should never again be the sound of our guests on the stairs.

Chuck Bell is a former 4-H educator for Muskingum County.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Half bath project had more twists and turns than the pipes