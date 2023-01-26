'Home Improvement' star Patricia Richardson responds to resurfaced clip of Tim Allen flashing her on set

Patricia Richardson is reacting to a resurfaced clip of Tim Allen flashing her on the set of the sitcom "Home Improvement."

In the blooper clip, Allen is dressed in a kilt, portraying his character Tim Taylor in front of a live audience. Richardson, who plays Tim’s wife, Jill, cracks a joke about Allen’s attire, "Hangs long, I just wish it was shorter."

As the studio erupts in laughter, Allen lifts his kilt, flashing Richardson. The actress, Allen and the audience continue to laugh.

Patricia Richardson says Tim Allen did not flash his naked body during a blooper clip of "Home Improvement" in the 1990s.

"People ask me what was under the kilt when he flashed me. He was well dressed under there," Richardson said in a statement to Fox News Digital Wednesday. "I was just shocked that he lifted the kilt, not by a man in boxer shorts."

Tim Allen and Patricia Richardson starred in the sitcom "Home Improvement."

The clip from the 90s, which was shared by TMZ, has been brought back up following news that Pamela Anderson accused the "Toy Story" actor of flashing her on the set of the show.

Pamela Anderson and Tim Allen smiled next to each other at the 2002 Teen Choice Awards.

"On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe," Anderson wrote in an exclusive excerpt of her upcoming memoir obtained by Variety. "He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath.

"He said it was only fair because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably."

Allen's representative issued a statement to Fox News Digital, denying the claims.

"No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing," the statement said.

Pamela Anderson starred on the first two seasons of "Home Improvement." Here, she is pictured with Tim Allen and Richard Karn in 1997.

Anderson was 23 at the time and played Lisa the Tool Girl during "Home Improvement’s" first two seasons. Anderson left "Home Improvement" to star as C.J. Parker in "Baywatch" in 1992.

"Love, Pamela" will be published Jan. 31.