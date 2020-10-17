'Home Improvement’ star Zachery Ty Bryan arrested for allegedly choking girlfriend

"Home Improvement" star Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested late Friday night for allegedly choking a woman he had been in a relationship with, according to the Eugene Police Department.

Neighbors in an Eugene, Oregon apartment complex called police at 10:24 pm on Friday to report a physical dispute. When officers arrived, they found Bryan, 39, sitting outside of an apartment, according to an arrest reported obtained by TODAY.

zachary ty bryan (ABC Photo Archives / Walt Disney Television via Getty)

The 27-year-old victim, who police said had a relationship with Bryan, was waiting for police at a neighbor's apartment. "An investigation found that during the dispute Bryan is reported to have assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and taken the victim’s phone from her when she tried to call 911. The two have been in a relationship," police wrote in the arrest report.

The woman, whose name was not released, declined medical treatment.

Bryan was booked into custody in Oregon at 1:01 am local time on Saturday, according to a booking report from the Lane County Jail. He grinned for his mugshot, which was released by the sheriff's office.

The actor faces a felony charge of strangulation and two additional misdemeanor charges, assault in the 4th degree and interfering with making a report. He has not yet entered a plea.

Bryan rose to fame as Brad Taylor, the oldest son of Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor on "Home Improvement." The comedy ran from 1991 to 1999.

P.S. ARTS' Express Yourself 2016 - Arrivals (David Livingston / Getty Images)

While it's his best known role, Bryan also made appearances on hit shows including "Veronica Mars" and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." He most recently starred as Thor in the TV movie "Thor: Hammer of the Gods" in 2009, according to his IMDB page.

Ever since then, it appears Bryan has been keeping busy as a producer. He's listed as the executive producer for a science fiction thriller called "Warning" and "Finding 52," a feature length documentary currently in post-production.

TODAY has reached out to a representative for Bryan.