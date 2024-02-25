The home insurance crisis and panel discussion
Right now, Floridians are dealing with an insurance crisis. This week two insurance companies asked Florida for more than a 50% rate hike. Reporter Nadeen Yanes took a deeper look as to why. Plus, our panel consisting of our Janelle Irwin Taylor, Publisher of Southeast Politics and Dr. Susan MacManus, our political analyst is here. We discuss if lawmakers can solve Florida’s cost of living problem, the 2-year anniversary since Russia invaded Ukraine, and more.