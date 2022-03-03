Home intruder shot in the neck runs to neighbors for help before dying, Texas cops say

A Texas man was asleep on the second floor of his home when he awoke to the sound of glass breaking, according to Houston media reports.

As he woke up at about 1 a.m. Thursday, March 3, police say an intruder entered the home in the 2200 block of Naomi Street through the back door and began heading up stairs, KPRC reported.

When the intruder opened the bedroom door, police say the armed homeowner, who was home alone, used his gun to shoot the intruder in the neck, according to KTRK. Authorities say the intruder then ran from the southwest Houston house and began knocking on the doors of neighboring homes for help.

The intruder collapsed a few houses down from where he was shot, KHOU reported, and he was pronounced dead after officers arrived.

“At this time we don’t believe there will be any charges on the homeowner,” Houston Police Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said, according to the Houston Chronicle. Police have not yet said if the intruder had been armed or if he knew the homeowner.

An investigation is ongoing.

Grandpa fatally shoots intruder while grandkids and daughter are home, Oregon cops say

Dad mistakes his 16-year-old for intruder and shoots her to death, Ohio officials say

Intruder jumps from window after homeowner fires at him, Georgia cops say