Home invader shot to death after breaking into DeKalb apartment, police say
Police in DeKalb County are currently investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex.
Officers were called to the Villas at Panthersville apartments on Panthersville Road on Friday night.
When they arrived, they found a man in his 40s dead from a gunshot wound.
Investigators say that man had broken into the apartment and the resident shot him.
The man’s name has not been released.
It’s unclear if the shooter will face any charges.
