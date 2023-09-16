Home invader shot to death after breaking into DeKalb apartment, police say

Police in DeKalb County are currently investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex.

Officers were called to the Villas at Panthersville apartments on Panthersville Road on Friday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they arrived, they found a man in his 40s dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say that man had broken into the apartment and the resident shot him.

TRENDING STORIES:

The man’s name has not been released.

It’s unclear if the shooter will face any charges.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: