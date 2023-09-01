Home invader smashes window with rock to fight Cobb man in his own bedroom

The Cobb County Police Department is investigating what turned out to be a violent home invasion.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell learned Samuel Herrera is charged with home invasion, aggravated assault and criminal damage.

Investigators say Herrera forced his way into someone’s unit at County Pines Apartment on Booth Road.

“I saw a bunch of cops but I didn’t think nothing about it,” said neighbor Jessica Sontay.

According to the arrest warrant, Herrera smashed a bedroom window with a large rock, kicked the door in and began to fight the victim.

The victim was beaten so badly that he had to be taken to the hospital. Investigators say some of his injuries are from the large rock Herrera threw the bedroom window, which landed on his face.

“It kind of scares me because I’m a mother of two,” said Sontay.

Sontay lives across the street from where the home invasion occurred.

“Am I going to be next? Is it going to me be? Is it going to be somebody busting through my front door and attacking me and my children?” said Sontay.

Investigators say they aren’t sure what Herrera’s motive was. He doesn’t live in the neighborhood and doesn’t seem to know the victim.

