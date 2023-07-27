Home invaders pretended to be Gwinnett police, tossed grenades into homes, police say

A man says someone threw a grenade in their home and pretended to be police before breaking into his home.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson learned three houses within ten minutes of each other were targeted.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police arrested Jeron Hernandez-Massa, 23, earlier this week, but they say he did not act alone.

One of the victims is recalling the terrifying moments, NEXT on Channel 2 Action News.

Investigators aren’t sure why the suspects picked the homes they did.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: