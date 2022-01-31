Home invasion in Johnson County ends in Greenup

Jan. 31—GREENUP — A four-county vehicle pursuit starting in Johnson County ended in Greenup, according to Kentucky State Police.

At 5:29 p.m. Sunday, KSP were requested to assist Louisa Police in the pursuit of a vehicle involved in a home invasion in Johnson County on U.S. 23. When the suspect vehicle crossed the I-64 bridge, troopers picked up the pursuit, which went through Ashland, a news release states.

While going through Ashland, city police deployed spike strips but were unable to slow the car, state police said.

The pursuit went into Greenup County. Russell Police deployed spike strips and punctured the tires on the car, according to KSP. The vehicle continued northbound until it went into the wrong lane of travel, forcing police to put the vehicle out of commission, KSP stated.

The two suspects — 19-year-old Jarod Hall and a juvenile female — were ordered to step out of the vehicle but refused, KSP stated.

After three hours of negotiations, Hall and the juvenile exited the vehicle and were taken into custody without incident, KSP stated.

The suspects were charged with fleeing and evading police in the first degree and receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $10,000 in value. Hall was additionally charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and a bench warrant, as well as traffic violations.

Hall is being held at the Greenup County Detention Center, while the juvenile was taken to the Boyd County Juvenile Detention Center.

KSP was assisted by Louisa PD, Ashland PD, Russell PD, Flatwoods PD, Boyd County Sheriff's Office, the Greenup County Sheriff's Office and Greenup EMS.

The case is still under investigation.