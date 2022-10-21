Home invasion: Man convicted in 2018 Yonkers burglary

A North Carolina man accused of firing a gun during a botched Yonkers home invasion four years ago, grazing the homeowner's daughter in the head, was found guilty Wednesday following a trial in Westchester County Court.

Confessor Soto, 50, was acquitted of attempted murder and first-degree attempted assault, but still faces up to 25 years in prison after the jury convicted him of first-degree burglary and other felonies, the Westchester District Attorney's Office announced.

The jury found that it was Soto who entered a Leighton Avenue home through the back door at about 7:30 a.m. on April 23, 2018, wearing a bandanna and sunglasses and armed with a semi-automatic handgun and zip ties. The 82-year-old homeowner was forced into her daughter's room where the younger woman was ordered to turn over money, which she insisted she didn't have.

A gunshot grazed her head. She ran out and got someone to call police as the gunman fled.

None of the witnesses were able to positively identify Soto. But prosecutors Brian Bendish and James Bavero were able to win a conviction thanks to the recovery of Soto's DNA from a jacket and the grip of a gun in the pocket of the jacket. Those items were found near a building just over the Yonkers line in the Bronx where Soto was believed to have fled.

Soto testified at the end of the three-week trial, insisting that it was a case of mistaken identity. He acknowledged being in the neighborhood, visiting the area to help a friend scout out businesses like the one she wanted to open in Fayetteville, said his lawyer, Richard Ferrante.

The defendant maintained that the jacket and gun were not his, but that a bandanna and a hat that were found near those items were his. He claimed he probably dropped them when he put them in his waistband and that police responding to the area mixed all the items up.

He attributed the DNA on the gun and jacket to secondary transfer after police had picked up his bandanna, a theory the jury rejected.

"He maintains his innocence. He said this was not him, that he had nothing to do with (the home invasion)," said Ferrante, who added Soto plans to appeal.

Soto was arrested by the FBI in Fayetteville a week after the one-year anniversary of the home invasion following an investigation by Yonkers detectives, the DA's Office, the Westchester County police and the FBI Westchester Safe Streets Task Force.

In addition to the burglary charge that carries a minimum sentence of five years in prison, Soto was convicted of second-degree assault, first-degree attempted robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The two attempted murder and attempted assault charges related to the shooting of the woman and to shots that were fired at a man outside the house after the shooter fled. That man was not hit.

Soto was returned to the county jail to await sentencing, which Westchester County Judge Robert Prisco scheduled for Dec. 2.

