Home invasion results in pair of arrests in East Lansing

EAST LANSING — Two people, one a juvenile, were arrested Tuesday night in East Lansing in connection with a home invasion and armed robbery, East Lansing Police said.

Police were dispatched to a home on Center Street about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, ELPD said in a press release. A pair of suspects had fled the scene and ELPD officers set up a perimeter to conduct a search in the area. Officers were assisted by Meridian Township Police, the Michigan State University public safety officers, Michigan State Police and Eaton County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

MSU and Michigan State Police officers found two male subjects matching the description of the suspects near where the home invasion/armed robbery occurred and took them into custody, ELPD said in a press release.

One of the suspects, a boy, was later released into his parents’ care after requesting to go to the hospital, police said. The adult male remained in custody and is awaiting charges.

This is an open investigation, police said, and anyone with information is asked to contact ELPD Lt. Kristine Khoury at 517-319-6831.

