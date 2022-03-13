Home invasion suspect dead after shootout with Decatur police

Mar. 13—A suspect in a home invasion robbery early Saturday morning is dead following a shootout with police near West Morgan Elementary, Decatur police said Saturday afternoon.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn identified the man who was killed as Nicholas Edward Oden, 33. Oden, whose family lives in the Hartselle and Somerville areas, died of gunshot wounds, Chunn said, and was pronounced dead at 12:06 p.m. at the Parkway campus of Decatur Morgan Hospital.

Police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said multiple Decatur police officers were involved in the shooting.

"Per our department policy, all involved will be placed on administrative leave" during an investigation, she said.

Decatur police said they received a call about the home invasion at about 4:30 a.m. Upon arriving at the scene in the 4000 block of U.S. 31 South, they found the homeowner suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg sustained when the suspect shot through a door while attempting to force entry, police said. According to police, the homeowner verbally confronted the suspect before the shooting.

The suspect stole some items including the homeowner's keys and fled in a white Jeep stolen from the residence, police said.

The homeowner was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

At about 11 a.m., officers were dispatched to a disturbance at the Morgan Center event center on Eighth Street Southwest near Beltline Road, where a man was verbally harassing people preparing for an event. The man was reported to be driving a Jeep matching the stolen vehicle's description, police said.

Christy Matthews said she was at the Morgan Center with several other women preparing for a birthday party when the white Jeep pulled up, and they called the police when they became nervous about the driver's presence.

Upon arriving, officers observed the stolen Jeep being driven by a man matching the description of the earlier robbery suspect. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver fled, police said.

Officers pursued the stolen Jeep to Old Highway 24, where officers disabled it near West Morgan Elementary in Trinity, police said. At that point, the suspect began to fire a handgun at the officers, some of whom returned fire, striking the suspect several times, police said.

The suspect was then transported to the Parkway campus, police said.

Old Highway 24 remained closed to through traffic and numerous police vehicles were in place, along with the empty white Jeep, as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The Jeep was in a grassy area off the road, just east of the elementary school and Pondarosa Furniture.

Decatur police said they have contacted the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation to conduct the investigation and will turn over body camera and police vehicle videos.

Matthews was at the Morgan Center with six or seven other women Saturday morning decorating it for her daughter's surprise birthday party when the Jeep pulled up.

"As we were getting ready to leave, the guy pulled up from the side of the building and one of my cousins asked him what does he need, what does he want. And he was saying that he needed help. We were like, 'There isn't anyone here to help you.' My cousin said, 'What do you need help with?' And he said he needed help with his addiction. We said, 'We can't help you.'

"Then he pulled off and then he backed up really fast and she was like, 'What do you need?' He just wouldn't leave. He said, 'My family is in that building and I need help.' We said, 'Your family is not in this building.' At that point we had gotten nervous and got scared and I just told everybody to come back in and lock the door, and we called the police."

Matthews said the man's behavior resembled that of somebody on drugs.

"The way he was acting made us nervous. He was sort of rocking back and forth, moving around as he was in the car," she said.

She said he never left the Jeep, but she did not see a gun.

Matthews said the man pulled his Jeep into one of the two entrances to the event center parking lot, blocking it.

"He turned his emergency lights on and was just sitting there. Then we saw when the police passed through. I guess they were just circling around," she said. "The police came back around through the second entrance, behind him. When the police turned on their lights, that's when he pulled out."

Matthews, who was nervous about returning to the event center to clean up, first heard from The Daily that the man had been killed in a shootout.

"Oh no," she said. "Oh my God. Lord have mercy, Jesus."

Executive Editor Bruce McLellan and Assistant Metro Editor Franklin Harris contributed to this story.