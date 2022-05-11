Home invasion suspect in Kettleman City fled after confrontation

May 10—Kings County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 700 Block of Edwards Street in Kettleman City on Friday at 2:38 in the morning, to investigate a home invasion, according to Sheriff's officials.

The reporting party told deputies they heard banging on the front window to the residence followed by the sound of glass breaking. The reporting party got out of bed and upon entering the hallway, was reportedly confronted by an unknown man wearing a ski mask.

The reporting party was frightened and attempted to get away from the masked intruder but was grabbed around the neck. The victim struggled with the suspect who let go of the victim and fled back through the broken window.

The suspect was described as having a thin build, approximately 5'9" and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kings County Sheriff's Office.

Anonymous tip line: 559-853-4554

Deputy Chennault: 559-852-2720