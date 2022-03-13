Home invasion suspect killed in police shooting

Mar. 12—A suspect in a home invasion robbery early Saturday morning is dead following a shootout with police, Decatur police said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

The suspect's name has not been released.

Decatur police said they received a call about the home invasion at about 4:30 a.m. Upon arriving at the scene in the 4000 block of U.S. 31 S., they found the homeowner, who was suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, sustained when the suspect shot through a door while attempting to force entry, police said.

The suspect stole some items including the homeowner's keys and fled in a white Jeep stolen from the residence, police said.

The homeowner was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

At about 11 a.m., officers were dispatched to a disturbance at the Morgan Center event center near Beltline Road, where a man was verbally harassing people there preparing for an event. The man was reported to be driving a Jeep matching the stolen vehicle's description, police said.

Upon arriving, officers observed the stolen Jeep being driven by a man matching the description of the earlier robbery suspect. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver fled, police said.

Officers pursued the stolen Jeep to Old Highway 24, where officers disabled it near West Morgan Elementary, police said. At that point, the suspect began to fire a handgun at the officers, some of whom returned fire, striking the suspect several times, police said.

The suspect was transported to Parkway Medical Center, where he later died as a result of the injuries, police said.

Decatur police said they have contacted the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation to conduct the investigation and will turn over body camera and police vehicle videos.