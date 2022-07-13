Home invasion suspect wanted after pistol-whipping man, stealing Air Jordans, Ga. deputies say

A man broke into an Augusta home and violently assaulted and robbed another man, according to deputies.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Gavin David Carpenter, 21.

The department reported that Carpenter entered the victim’s home on June 27 through a bedroom sliding door while the victim was lying in bed.

The victim told deputies he heard a loud ‘thud’ and got up to investigate. Then, Carpenter pointed a gun at him and asked, “What you got?” according to the report.

The victim said he was pistol-whipped several times before the suspect emptied a clothes basket and began to fill it with several pairs of Nike Air Jordans.

Deputies said the man stole 13 pairs of shoes, valued at $170 each. The victim was treated at the scene for injuries.

Police are still looking for Carpenter and say that he is armed and dangerous.

Carpenter faces charges of kidnapping, home invasion, aggravated assault and commission of a crime.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

