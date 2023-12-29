Home-invasion suspects yell 'LAPD' before breaking into Lake Balboa home
Three home-invasion suspects yelled "LAPD" as they broke into a San Fernando Valley home while the residents were sleeping Wednesday evening, police said. The incident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of Forbes Avenue in Lake Balboa, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed. KTLA's Rick Chambers reports on Dec. 28, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/suspects-yell-lapd-before-breaking-into-lake-balboa-home/