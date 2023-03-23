Home invasion turns deadly after resident shoots intruder, DeKalb police say

DeKalb County police are investigating a home invasion that turned deadly Thursday morning.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News early Thursday morning that officers received reports of a home invasion on Peachcrest Road in unincorporated DeKalb County.

When officers arrived, the homeowner told them he had shot and killed someone attempting to break into his home.

Police are in the process of interviewing the homeowner.

It is unclear how the suspect got into the house and if they knew each other.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

