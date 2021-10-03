How a Home Inventory Can Help Protect Your Property

Ashley Kilroy
·4 min read

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure.

You buy homeowners insurance to protect your investment in your property in case the unimaginable happens.

More from Robb Report

Imagine your home goes up in flames and you have to replace everything on your own. Would you be able to list everything in your house when filing a claim? Most likely not, especially when you’re distraught over the circumstances.

We all hope a day like that never comes, but if it does there’s a way to prepare beforehand: Having a home inventory.

Having a home inventory will simplify the claims process. And it will help you maximize your claim so you get everything you’re entitled to. If you’ve forgotten some of what you own, you won’t be making a claim for it.

An inventory can also help you select the appropriate amount of coverage for your possessions when you buy or renew your home insurance policy.

Related: Best Homeowners Insurance Companies Of 2021

Here are a few things to take into account when making an inventory.

What Should I Include in a Home Inventory?

Simply put, include every possession that’s found in your home. Not only do you need a list of items, you should also include this information when possible:

  • The date you purchased the item

  • Receipts

  • Serial numbers

  • An estimate of the value of the item

  • A description of each item (with make and model details if you have them)

It’s unrealistic to assume you have receipts for everything in your home, but save receipts for large or expensive items when possible.

For certain items like clothes, you can list the number and estimated value. For example: 12 dresses, 20 shirts and 10 pairs of shoes.

Don’t forget to make an inventory of any possessions you’re storing somewhere else, like a storage facility. If the facility is destroyed you’ll want a comprehensive list of what you lost.

How to Create a Home Inventory

Before you start emptying out closets and drawers, decide how you’re going to record your home inventory. Here are possibilities:

  • Written list. You could start a written list from scratch, and some insurance companies offer home inventory checklists to help you sort through your stuff.

  • Video recording. You can record a video of all of your possessions. If a video isn’t your thing, you can do a series of photographs to document your belongings. Remember to take photos of the items in all your drawers and closets.

  • Home inventory app. Many free apps are available such as Allstate Digital Locker, BluePlum Home Inventory, Encircle Home Inventory and Magic Home Inventory. These apps help you easily record your possessions.

Using a spreadsheet to organize a written list may make the process feel less overwhelming. To begin:

  • Divide your list into specific rooms. Start with one room such as your kitchen and list everything in that room. You should include appliances, cookware, utensils and dishes. Open drawers and cabinets and record everything.

  • Separate items into categories. Another option is to organize items into categories—for example, furniture, antiques, jewelry and other miscellaneous items.

  • Couple your list with photos and videos. You may want to take a photo of the serial number of each item if possible.

Store and keep your inventory list safe. No matter how you choose to take your inventory, you want to keep it safe. After all of your hard work, it would be terrible to see it destroyed by fire or water. Store your documents in a fireproof safe, deposit box or the digital cloud.

How Do I Know If I Have Enough Home Insurance?

Check your home insurance policy for your coverage limit for personal property, or call your home insurance agent for help. Personal property limits usually fall somewhere between 50 percent to 70 percent of your dwelling coverage. If you have $500,000 of dwelling coverage, you may have between $250,000 to $350,000 of personal property coverage.

Standard home insurance policies put coverage limits on the theft of certain items like jewelry and watches.

You can add more coverage for belongings. If you find that the value of your belongings surpasses your policy limits, you can generally buy additional personal property coverage. For high-value items like expensive jewelry, consider “scheduling” the items so that they’re insured for their full value.

You may need to buy separate policies to cover certain natural disasters. Another point to consider is that homeowners insurance policies don’t cover damage from flooding or earthquakes. If you live in an area prone to these disasters, consider buying flood insurance and/or earthquake insurance.

Look for replacement cost coverage. Consider a homeowners insurance policy that covers replacement cost instead of actual cash value. With actual cash value, your insurer will only reimburse you for the value of possessions minus depreciation. Selecting replacement cost coverage means you’ll be reimbursed for the cost of new, similar items.

Ashley Kilroy is a personal finance writer and content creator. In addition to being a contributing writer at Forbes, she writes for solo entrepreneurs as well as for Fortune 500 companies.

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Food stamps just got boosted by a record 30% — here's what it means for families

    A huge change has come to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $114,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. A 2013 report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management showed that companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 averaged an annual return of 9.5%. While it's clear that profitable, time-tested companies paying a dividend have delivered superior long-term returns, the question remains: Which dividend stocks to buy?

  • Kiyosaki: 'Biggest crash in world history’ hits in October — 3 ways to protect yourself

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. It's time to listen.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    “The rate of inflation in the U.S. rose again in July and drove the increase over the past year to a 30-year high,” MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash reported in August. For investors, that news was, no doubt, worrisome, so we looked at what two financial bigwigs, Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi, as well as other pros, have told investors in the past about dealing with inflation (psst: both say you need to keep investing in stocks.) Here (and below) are Bankrate’s list of featured investing products for September. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • Tips on Declining Rental Car Insurance With Your Credit Card (Even If You Don’t Have a Car)

    When you rent a car, the rep will probably try to sell you extra coverage that people commonly refer to as rental insurance. It's not really insurance -- every car in every rental fleet is already...

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Down at the bottom, investors get into the market for the same reason: to make money. And that drive will push them to find an equity strategy that ensures solid returns, no matter what the markets do. The conventional wisdom will suggest two such strategies: buying stocks when they’re priced low, and getting into dividend stocks. The first is self-explanatory. Low priced stocks have more room for share appreciation, and Wall Street’s analysts are always on the lookout for solid buys with a low

  • Should I do that Roth IRA conversion before Congress bans them?

    A reader has just written in urging me to take another look at Roth IRAs. This follows my previous column, in which I said I was wary of them, partly because I figured I’ll be paying a lower tax rate in retirement than I am while I’m working. “The tax rate is not the issue; it’s the amount of tax you will be paying,” he reminds me.

  • Why Jim Cramer Says You Should Sell Your Crypto

    Jim Cramer is not one of those financial experts who consistently warns against buying cryptocurrency. The Mad Money host and former hedge fund manager told fans this year that he owns both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). What does Evergrande have to do with crypto?

  • Coinbase says hackers stole cryptocurrency from at least 6,000 customers

    Unauthorized third parties exploited a flaw in the company's SMS account recovery process to gain access to the accounts, and transfer funds to crypto wallets not associated with Coinbase, the company said. "We immediately fixed the flaw and have worked with these customers to regain control of their accounts and reimburse them for the funds they lost," a Coinbase spokesperson said on Friday.

  • 3 Marijuana Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    While some popular cannabis companies have sorely disappointed investors, these stocks have what it takes to keep generating returns for the long term.

  • How Much Money Should You Have in Your Brokerage Account by Age 60?

    Fidelity Investments recommends that workers save up enough money by age 67 to replace 10 times the amount of their ending salary. Many people have access to a 401(k) plan through work, and those who don't often open an IRA, or individual retirement account, instead. Both 401(k)s and IRAs are specifically earmarked for retirement, and as such, they come with certain rules.

  • This Reliable Dividend Utility Looks Cheap

    The yield on this utility stock has spiked in recent months, and now the stock is starting to look pretty attractive to dividend investors.

  • NIO (NYSE:NIO) Delivers a Record Number of Vehicles, Here is When They are Estimated to Become Profitable

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) future prospects. NIO Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles in China and is on route to expand globally.

  • What’s the Best Medigap Plan?

    The 10 medigap plans offer different levels of benefits that pay for expenses not covered by original Medicare.

  • Trusts are useful for almost everything in estate planning

    Trusts are among the most used, most useful and most misunderstood tools of estate planning. Each of these trusts has elements different from the others and even trusts of the same type can be somewhat different as each is tailored to the client’s needs.

  • This Under-the-Radar Pharma Company Could Be a Bargain Hunter's Dream

    Companies touting successful treatment candidates to fight COVID-19 are in the healthcare spotlight, gaining the attention of investors. This includes biotech companies such as iBio (NYSEMKT: IBIO), an innovator specializing in the manufacturing and production of antibodies and vaccines under development. Now, a brief renewed interest from investors is the result of exclusive licensing deals and positive pre-clinical studies involving its most promising candidates.

  • Billionaires vs. the Middle Class Across America: Who Pays More in Taxes?

    Although the U.S. tax system has been flawed for quite some time, Trump's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act -- signed in December 2017 -- churned the fiscal waters and brought plenty of opinions and proposed...

  • Bitcoin’s Biggest Jump Since July Leaves Traders Speculating Why

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryBitcoin jumped, rising in a matter of minutes to its biggest daily gain since July, and other digital currencies surged in a shock rally that followed the largest monthly decli

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    For 18 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC). Unfortunately, all rallies eventually come to an end on Wall Street. Following each of the previous eight bear-market bottoms, dating back to 1960, the benchmark S&P 500 has had either one or two double-digit percentage declines within three years.

  • How Much Money Should You Have in Your Brokerage Account by Age 50?

    In fact, it's a smart idea to save for retirement during your working years so you have enough money to pay your living costs once you're no longer bringing home a paycheck. Now, that may have you wondering how much money you should have in your brokerage account specifically by the time you turn 50. It's hard to anticipate how much money you might need during retirement, so it's wise to follow Fidelity's guidelines to help ensure that your savings efforts stay on track.