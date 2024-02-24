At Home With Kent and Peggy Ambler: Breathtaking mountaintop views

Kent and Peggy Ambler’s unique home rests on top of Paris Mountain among 12 wooded acres and boasts breathtaking views. Built in the mid-1960’s by Bob and Jane Coleman, who owned it for nearly 40 years, the home had been vacant for several years when the Amblers’ realtor presented it for their consideration. As creatives and nature lovers, the Amblers say they finally found everything they wanted in a home.

While most people think of the home as mid-century modern, Kent shared that a more accurate description is California ranch.

Ranch-style homes were introduced in the 1930s, fell out of favor briefly in the 1940s, then became even more popular in the post-World War II era until the 1970s. At the height of their popularity, nine out of ten homes being built were ranches.

Specific features of California ranches include low roof lines and deep eaves, construction from local-source materials, are often visually obscured from the front of the home with sprawling open spaces in the back of the home. The frequent L- or U-shapes invite the outside inside, with rows of large windows or doors.

The mountaintop view from the living room invites the outside inside.

All these features are prominent as you walk through the Ambler’s home. Many features are still original, including kitchen cabinetry, cherry tongue-and-groove paneling in the library, teak floors, wall toilets and enameled cast iron sinks in the bathrooms, the moldings throughout the home, six-paneled doors, and the exterior cedar plank siding.

The home has three wood-burning fireplaces, and two retain their original brick and natural wood look. The wall surrounding the fireplace in the living room was covered with stucco when the Wyche family owned the home. It is used often during cooler months, Kent says.

Kent’s favorite part of the property, along with the sweeping views of Old Buncombe Road from the living room, is the spacious and light filled art studio, built over the former in-ground pool. The koi pond is Peggy’s favorite feature of the property, where she can often be found practicing yoga.

The Amblers invite the community into their home every year for the Open Studios tour and will also participate in the gvlMOD House Tour in April. They say they look forward to many more years of enjoying their mountaintop home surrounded by nature, art, family and friends.

