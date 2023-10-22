Home Loan Financial Corporation declares cash dividend to be paid Nov. 10

COSHOCTON − Home Loan Financial Corporation has declared a cash dividend of 27 cents per common share payable Nov. 10 to shareholders of record as of Oct. 27.

Home Loan has announced net income of $1.235 million, or 88 cents basic and diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30. This was up from $1.163 million, or 83 cents basic and diluted earnings per share, for the same corner in 2022.

The increase primarily attributed to an increase in net interest income of $337,000 partially offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses of $45,000, a decrease in non-interest income of $18,000, an increase in non-interest expense of $185,000 and an increase in federal income taxes of $16,000.

Total assets are at $298 million, up from $291.2 million in June. Total deposits were $235.5 million, compared to $220.6 million in June. Total equity was $35.5 million, down slightly from $35.7 million in June.

Home Loan Savings Bank has offices in Coshocton, West Lafayette, Mount Vernon and Newark.

