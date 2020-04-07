Your Home (and Mind) Needs One of These High-Design Mobiles
It's all about balance
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest
Flensted Mobiles are the classic design every first-time mobile buyer should consider. They have been handmade in Denmark since 1954, and the Futura edition was conceived in 1970. Its timeless, minimalist design will please even the most particular decorator.
Futura mobile by Flensted Mobiles, $87, dwr.com.
