‘Go home now.’ Threatening letter to Asian business under investigation, Utah cops say

Summer Lin
·2 min read

A letter sent to an Asian-owned business in Utah threatening Asians and praising the shootings in Georgia is under investigation, police said.

The Unified Police Department told McClatchy News that the letter was sent to an Asian business in Taylorsville and that police are working with the U.S. Postal Inspector because it was sent via U.S. mail.

“In the letter, it states that Asians need to go back to wherever they came from or more Asians may be killed. Very disturbing honestly,” Sgt. Melody Cutler said, according to ABC4.

The letter was sent the weekend after shootings at Atlanta spas left eight people dead, including six Asian women, Deseret News reported. The letter celebrated the Georgia killings and said Asians “caused COVID-19” and “need to go back to their countries” before they’re killed.

“All (Asians) must go home now. Spread the word or you may die,” the letter reads, according to the publication.

Police said the letter didn’t have a return address and there isn’t surveillance footage of who left the letter, KUTV reported.

The envelope and letter will also be tested for fingerprints, according to the station.

Whoever sent the letter could face terrorist threat charges or other federal charges depending on the findings of the investigation, authorities said. The incident is the only “Asian-related hate crime” reported by the Unified Police department in the past year, cops said.

Threats and attacks — including hate crimes — against Asian Americans have been on the rise in the U.S. in the year since the coronavirus pandemic began. Stop APPI Hate, a national coalition documenting and addressing anti-Asian hate and discrimination, received 3,795 accounts of anti-Asian hate from 47 states and the District of Columbia between March 19, 2020 and Feb. 28.

Recommended Stories

  • Virginia law denies benefit to some healthcare workers who refuse COVID-19 vaccine

    Virginia has passed a law making it easier for some healthcare workers who become ill with COVID-19 to collect medical expenses or lost wages. But there's a catch: the law excludes healthcare workers who are offered a vaccine at work and refuse it. The bill, retroactive to March 12, 2020, was signed into law by Governor Ralph Northam late on Wednesday, according to an aide to Chris Hurst, a member of the state House of Delegates who drafted the legislation.

  • Nick Jonas Breaks Silence After News That Ariana Grande Will Replace Him on ‘The Voice’

    The pop star has some strong feelings about being replaced! 😎

  • 2 Capitol police officers who were on duty during the January 6 siege sued Trump for inciting riot

    The lawsuit from the two Capitol police officers followed lawsuits from two Democratic lawmakers in connection to the Capitol siege.

  • Blinken reaffirms Trump-era ruling on Hong Kong autonomy

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday reaffirmed a determination made last year by the Trump administration that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous and remains undeserving of special treatment by the United States. In a notice sent to Congress, Blinken said China had continued to “dismantle” Hong Kong’s autonomy since his predecessor, Mike Pompeo, first made the determination in May 2020. As a result, Blinken said, the former British colony does not warrant U.S. trade and financial perks it had enjoyed since it reverted to Chinese rule in 1997 with a pledge from Beijing that it would enjoy significant autonomy for 50 years.

  • BBC China reporter relocates from Beijing, citing threats after Xinjiang exposé

    The BBC's Beijing correspondent John Sudworth has left the city and relocated to Taiwan after nine years, citing threats, surveillance and intimidation of his team in the wake of their reporting on Uyghur forced labor in Xinjiang.The big picture: The number of foreign correspondents reporting from China has dwindled over the past several years as tensions have ratcheted up between Beijing and the West. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Chinese government revoked press credentials last March for a number of U.S. journalists working for the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal, retaliating for state media restrictions by the Trump administration.In September, the last two Australian journalists in China were forced to leave after a five-day diplomatic standoff.What they're saying: "Abuse of Sudworth and his colleagues at the BBC form part of a larger pattern of harassment and intimidation that obstructs the work of foreign correspondents in China and exposes their Chinese news assistants to growing pressure," the Foreign Correspondents' Club of China said in a statement."John's reporting has exposed truths the Chinese authorities did not want the world to know," the BBC added.The Chinese state-run Global Times accused Sudworth of "biased reporting" and said his coverage of the COVID pandemic and repression in Xinjiang was "full of smears."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Hollywood luminaries sign letter supporting trans women on Trans Day of Visibility

    America Ferrera, Mj Rodriguez, Brie Larson, Gloria Steinem, Laverne Cox and many more are denouncing "ongoing anti-transgender rhetoric."

  • George Floyd: What witnesses have said in the Chauvin trial

    Witnesses in Minneapolis have given emotional testimony about being at the scene of Mr Floyd's arrest.

  • This is why it's so hard to get Tokyo Olympic ticket refunds

    An estimated 600,000 Tokyo Olympics ticket holders outside of Japan are fighting to get elusive refunds after they were banned from attending the Games.

  • These Modern Dressers Prove That Style and Function Are One and the Same

    Organic materials tend to soften the look of a space, no matter the style, and this soft-close dresser is proof that a modern dresser can take many forms. Get it now! Though a completely mirrored chest of drawers feels ultra-contemporary, the seriously symmetrical design recalls the glamour of early-19th-century Empire furniture. Get it now! When it comes to coastal-chic pieces, Serena & Lily is our go-to.

  • Meet the designer behind the Trump "Buddha" statue

    Meet the man behind the Trump “Buddha” statueLocation: Xiamen, China(SOUNDBITE) (Mandarin) DESIGNER, HONG JINSHI, SAYING:"I believe it was in September and October last year when Trump was still campaigning and causing torment. It was particularly interesting to me because our tradition is that a person who is so old and successful and has been the president of the United States should start to enjoy his old age and be more relaxed. But he was still tormented and fretting over various desires and uncertainties. So there was an extreme contrast with the image I wanted to express and make for him. I thought this contrast was very interesting. That's why I did this. My idea with this was very simple. I thought it would be amusing and fun."The Trump statues are available in two sizesand cost $150 and $3000 apieceThe sculptures have also gained international attention(SOUNDBITE) (Mandarin) DESIGNER, HONG JINSHI, SAYING:"I am very curious how he would react (to this statue). But I heard a friend say that based on Trump's character, if it is something that makes him famous then he'll like it, not to mention that this is something quite positive. // In Trump's current state, to be honest, he is really well suited to do some meditation in this way, to sit in meditation or as Buddhists say - internal observation, which is very suitable for his current state."

  • Ingraham: CDC, NIH 'woefully wrong or pathetically late' with COVID guidance

    'The Ingraham Angle' host blasts health officials for causing 'needless deaths' and fueling 'social unrest' during pandemic

  • The Girl Scouts received a $500,000 grant to become an anti-racist organization

    The Ford Foundation donated $500,000 to the Girl Scouts to support the organization's recent push for racial justice and diversity within the scouts.

  • Blue Jackets beat Lightning 3-1, snap 4-game winless skid

    David Savard scored his first goal in two years and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 on Tuesday night. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 37 shots, helping the Blue Jackets snap a four-game winless streak. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Cam Atkinson also scored for Columbus.

  • Game of Thrones stage show to bring Westeros to the West End and Broadway

    The play will depict a pivotal gathering before the events in the novels and the hit TV series.

  • How Donald Trump hurt female representation in federal courts

    Trump doled out lifetime appointments to more than three times as many male judges as female judges - 174 men and only 55 women.

  • US factory activity expands at fastest pace since 1983

    The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said that its measure of factory activity jumped to 64.7 last month, from 60.8 the previous month. Many firms, however, also reported difficulties in keeping up with demand, as snarled supply chains have delayed the shipment of parts and many firms have struggled to hire enough new workers.

  • Donnie McClurkin says he’ll likely ‘be alone’ forever due to his sexuality

    Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin is opening up yet again about his sexuality, revealing in a recent episode of TV One’s Uncensored that he may end up alone for the rest of his life. McClurkin, 61, had previously opened up years ago about his past struggles with homosexuality, which he called a “perversion,” and claimed that he was able to suppress his sexual orientation, citing his and many Christian churches’ stance on homosexuality as a sin. Comparing homosexuality to diabetes he said, “I don’t eat sugar, but it doesn’t mean that I don’t want sugar.”

  • Man Arrested For Hate Crime After Threatening to Shoot Chinese Customers at SF Bakery

    A man who threatened to shoot Asian customers at a bakery in San Francisco has been arrested on hate crime charges, local authorities confirmed. Police were called to the 300 block of Golden Gate Avenue in Tenderloin on Sunday morning after a man “entered a local business, threatened to get a gun and shoot AAPI customers,” according to a Twitter post by the SFPD Tenderloin Station. TL Officers arrested the suspect and booked him in County Jail.

  • Suez Canal blockage: Captain of Ever Given not aiding probe; calamity's cost tops $1B

    The cost of blocking shipping for almost a week through the Suez Canal, one of the world's busiest waterways, comes in at right around $1 billion.

  • Outrage after 16-year-old girl tied to her rapist and paraded through Indian village

    A teenager who said she had been raped by a neighbour was punished by being bound to her alleged attacker and paraded through her village, in a ritual humiliation which has caused outcry in India. Film of the incident showed villagers raising pro-India chants as the pair were led around by a mob of men. Six people have been arrested after the incident, which campaigners said demonstrated the widespread shaming of victims of sexual assault. Members of the mob struck and spat at the 16-year-old girl as they lined her path in the village in Madhya Pradesh. Those arrested included the alleged attacker and the victim's brother, uncle and cousin. “When I saw them doing that to her, I had tears in my eyes,” one villager called Tilak Ram Bhilela told the New York Times. “But no one could speak a word, the mob was so angry they would have killed us.” Accounts of horrific sex crimes are commonplace in India, which has seen repeated waves of protest over the issue since the notorious 2012 rape and murder of a teen on a Delhi bus. Yet campaigners say a culture of violence against women includes the harassment of victims, who are often considered shamed and not fit for marriage. Women are put under pressure not to report crimes and often face revenge if they do. The teenager had told family members that their neighbour had pushed her to the floor, then gagged and attacked her. The relatives, with a number of villagers, found the man she had accused and beat him, before parading them both. India's government promised to do more to protect women after the 2012 Delhi rape sparked outrage. Yet despite regular protests and new laws, the number of assaults on women has not abated and prosecutions languish in the backlogged courts for years. Recent notorious cases have included the murder of a woman in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh, who was on her way to court in 2019 after alleging she had been raped. She was set upon by five men, including two alleged rapists, and set alight. She died soon afterwards.